DOYLESTOWN >> Doylestown Health is making it easier for residents of the Wrightstown area to access specialty health services. Doylestown Health’s new Wrightstown outpatient center features a range of services including: Neurology; Urology/Female Urologic Disorders; Vascular Surgery, and Colorectal Surgery.
The center is easily accessible for patients in Wrightstown, Newtown, Southampton, Upper Makefield Township, Richboro and Langhorne.
“With the opening of the Wrightstown center, we will provide Doylestown Health specialty care that is convenient to patients,” said Adam Edelson, Senior Executive Director, Doylestown Health Physicians. “We see a clinical need for these services, and we want to meet the community’s needs.”
Doylestown Health at Wrightstown opened Monday, June 7.
Featured services and providers include:
• Neurology – Carly Scatton, DO and Melissa Beans, CRNP
• Dr. Scatton is fellowship trained in clinical neurophysiology with a focus on EEG (electroencephalogram) and epilepsy
• Evaluation and treatment for a variety of neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis, migraine, dementia, and peripheral neuropathy
• Urology/Female Urologic Disorders – Heather Gottlieb, DO
• Specialized training in pelvic floor dysfunction
o Offers non-surgical solutions for female-specific urological conditions, including: female voiding dysfunction, interstitial cystitis and neurogenic bladder conditions
• Vascular Surgery – Paul Foley, MD and Atul Rao, MD
• Fellowship-trained vascular surgeons specialize in endovascular interventions and consult on complex procedures
• Colorectal Specialists – Robert Akbari, MD; Christopher J. Bruce, MD, and Meghan Gentile, PA-C
• Assessment, diagnosis, and treatment for disorders of the colon, rectum, anus and small intestine
• Treatment for pelvic floor disorders (fecal incontinence)
• Consultations for colorectal surgery, including robotic surgery
Doylestown Health plans to increase the number of specialty services available at the Wrightstown location in the future.
Doylestown Health at Wrightstown is located in the Wrightstown Medical Building at 2189 Second Street Pike. The phone number is 215-863-8864.
For more information, visit DoylestownHealth.org.