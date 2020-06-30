NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> In lieu of its annual summer car show, the Newtown Business Association is having a “Cruise Night” on Sunday afternoon, July 19 featuring a caravan of classic and antique cars and trucks, model years up through 1995 in Newtown Borough and Township.
The NBA Antique & Classic Car Cruise Night will offer a welcome diversion during this time of limited gathering, and social distancing and will allow people to watch the parade of “Cool Cars” from the comfort and safety of their front lawns.
“We’re bringing the car show to the people this year," said car show chair Gerry Couch. In previous years, the NBA has held its Classic & Antique Car Show on State Street in Newtown Borough.
Vehicles will assemble at a staging area, where a panel of judges will award winners of “Best in Class” in five categories: Pre-1959, 1960-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1995, and Foreign cars up through 1995. After judging is complete, at approximately 5 p.m., participating cars and trucks will roll out in groups and “take the show to the people” in downtown Newtown and through a few larger neighborhoods nearby.
The route will be publicized so that people will know when and where to watch for the cruise!
Interested car owners must pre-register online at www.NewtownBA.org; no walk-ins will be admitted the day of the event. Participants will be limited to the first 100 registered cars and trucks. Registration per vehicle is a minimum $10 donation, with an option for a $25 or $50 contribution, with
ALL proceeds going to the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The deadline to register online is July 12th , or until spaces are filled, at www.NewtownBA.org. Any questions can be directed to event co-chair Gerry Couch at gcouch49@gmail.com .