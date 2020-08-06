wanted

NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred on July 24 at the Wine and Spirits Store located at 212 South State Street. The actor who committed the retail theft stole several bottles of Riazul Tequila Anejo. Help police identify the man seen in the surveillance pictures. And contact police by calling the Newtown Borough Police Department at 215-860-7835

