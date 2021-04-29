NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Leaders for Newtown Borough has announced its slate of six candidates for the Municipal Election on November 3, 2021.
Trish Nau Beasley, a Democratic Committee Person from Newtown Borough, Ward 1, notes that all six Democratic candidates running for Borough offices in November’s municipal elections have been officially endorsed, and none is opposed in the May 28 Primary Election.
For Mayor: Rebecca Sr. Bancroft
After nearly three decades of raising a family, volunteering in many capacities in the Borough, and working as a partner in a local business, Bancroft is stepping forward to become a full-time and fully accessible community leader. The issues that she is most concerned with—public safety and support for small businesses—are also issues she finds most important to voters. Bancroft observes, “As I walk around town talking with community members in both wards and of both major political parties, I hear one issue consistently topping their list of concerns, the need for enhanced community policing. More face-to-face interaction with our police officials can only benefit the entire community and aid our police in their important work in Newtown Borough.”
Bancroft also wants to strengthen the Borough’s ability to support local businesses by networking with the larger community: “As mayor, playing a part in Newtown's public relations is key for drawing in customers from the broader Bucks County area. The mayor's role in staying in tune with surrounding municipalities is important to me, as well. Developing and nurturing relationships that strengthen our borough are my top priority. Let's work together to keep Newtown Borough a beautiful place to live, worship, shop, eat, share our history and plan our future!”
For Borough Council, Ward 1: Amy Lustig
A 24-year resident of Newtown, Lustig has served on the Borough’s Beautification & Revitalization and Traffic Committees and, along with her family, has walked and biked in parades, volunteered at Goodnoe Elementary School, enjoyed events in the parks, supported community fundraising efforts, played in annual softball games, and frequented the restaurants and shops along State Street. Says Lustig, “Newtown Borough’s people and resources have been an incredible gift as my husband and I have raised our three daughters here. I am running for Borough Council to be an active part of encouraging residents to engage in our vibrant town and to contribute to making the borough a safe and welcoming environment for both residents and visitors alike.”
Lustig’s primary interests lie in community building, ensuring environmental security, and bolstering an infrastructure that safely supports all those using borough roads, sidewalks, and green spaces, particularly those enjoying the borough on foot and on bike. With a background in teaching high school English and adult learners living under the poverty line, Lustig views information, awareness of and engagement in local issues, and communication as critical to healthy community building and growth. With this in mind, she is focused on creating opportunities for borough residents to connect and learn via topical films and speakers, discussions, and enhanced digital communication and access to Borough-related information.
For Borough Council, Ward 1: Emily Heinz
Emily Heinz is running for Newtown Borough Council to give back to the community that she grew up in and to be an active part of preserving what makes the borough so special while, at the same time, supporting improvement and modernization efforts that will have a positive impact on both residents and small businesses.
Newtown Borough is facing unprecedented traffic congestion, and Heinz believes that the current infrastructure is not conducive to vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians sharing the roadway and that the safety of those who try to do so is at risk. Heinz states, "We will need to get creative within the limited space we have by making crosswalks more visible, working with the police to curb speeding, and looking for ways to reduce non-local traffic from driving through town."
As new, perhaps younger, residents continue to move into the borough, Heinz sees a need for purposeful efforts to build community: "Now, more than ever, community engagement and education will be an integral part in the continued flourishing of our town." As councilor, Heinz will work to foster community engagement and education through movie and speaker events, will find ways to designate community spaces that serve everyone equally, and will invite proactive discussion on issues residents are currently facing.
For Borough Council, Ward 2: Julia Woldorf
A member of Borough Council from 2008-2011 and 2018 to the present and president of Council from 2010-2011, Julia Woldorf is seeking re-election to continue her work improving the quality of life for Borough residents. While Woldorf has served Newtown in a variety of positions over the past 44 years, including as president of the nonprofit Newtown Creek Coalition, her greatest achievement is recent: bringing in nearly half a million dollars in grants and donations to fund Borough projects. She is particularly proud of her work overseeing the planning, design and completion of the Newtown Commons restoration on the creek side site laid out by William Penn in 1684. This small park received the Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence in 2019. Woldorf is also working on a second pocket park located on Court Street behind the 17th century Bird-in-Hand house.
In addition to her work developing two new parks for Newtown Borough, Woldorf
has recently managed the update and publication of the Borough’s ordinances for convenient access on the Borough website and is particularly knowledgeable in zoning, subdivision and land development, and storm water management requirements.
For Constable, Ward 2: Cheryl Wood
Cheryl Wood, who holds an MBA degree and is an avid cyclist and rower, takes the position of Constable very seriously. As she notes, “In Pennsylvania, local police do not maintain order at polling places. Police are not permitted within 100 feet of the polls, and that is true in Newtown Borough. The responsibility of maintaining order inside and outside polling sites is assigned to a Constable, an Officer of the Peace who is elected locally and whose authority comes from the Commonwealth.” Cheryl wants the public to know that the Constable assures that all voters who have the right to vote can exercise that right unimpeded and without intimidation. “Especially now, with unsubstantiated claims of voting irregularities being widely circulated, the role of a Constable is critical,” Wood states, and continues, “I believe that free and fair elections form the bedrock of our democracy; therefore, I am seeking election for Constable in order to give back to my community of neighbors. I am well prepared for this task as I have a demonstrated career track record of creating and sustaining mutually beneficial partnerships. Let's continue to be our special community's advocate now and for future generations.”
For Judge of Elections, Ward 2: Barbara Simmons
Barbara Simmons is eager to run for Judge of Elections out of her passion for truth, justice, and fairness: “The Judge of Elections -- who works in the room where it happens—is critical in ensuring that our elections are free and fair.” Simmons continues, “At a time in our history when unsubstantiated claims of election irregularities have led to damaging civil strife and deadly violence, the elections of a Judge of Elections dedicated to respectful discourse and the peaceful resolution of conflicts is of the utmost importance.”
Simmons spent the last 30 years as the executive director of The Peace Center, an educational organization dedicated to building bridges to peace and social justice. She is a Conflict Resolution specialist, community mediator, facilitator of Restorative Justice, and a Racial Equity educator. She is also an adjunct instructor at Arcadia University’s International Peace and Conflict Resolution master’s program. She raised her daughters in the Council Rock School District, and then raised a son who spent too many years in the foster system. She lives with her husband Steve Nolan, author of several books of poetry, and his latest political book titled “American Carnage: An Officer’s Duty to Warn.”