NEWTOWN >> The Easter Bunny cruised through town on Saturday bringing a bounty of Easter cheer and lots of spring smiles to the faces of the young and old.
After a breakfast of carrots and lettuce, the bunny hopped aboard a convertible decorated with egg-shaped balloons for a ride through Newtown Borough and Newtown Township, including visits to downtown Newtown, Newtown Crossing, Newtown Place and Newtown Grant
The “Bunny Cruise” was organized by the Newtown Business Association in lieu of its annual Easter Egg Hunt, which for the second year had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
The event was a welcome diversion during a seemingly endless time of limited gathering and social distancing and allowed children to visit with the Easter Bunny from the comfort and safety of their front lawns and sidewalks.
All along the way, the bunny waved, smiled and flashed hand signals to youngsters and parents along the parade route. The bunny threw “hearts” and “hugs” out to the kids, occasionally stopping for socially-distant photos.
The kids flashed thumbs up signs and gave the bunny high-fives as they welcomed the bunny to their neighborhoods. One youngster didn’t know what to make of the giant ball of fluff, choosing to seek refuge in the safety of her parents arms instead of reaching out to the bunny.
Helping to make the event possible was Bridgetown Sound, which live-streamed the event on Facebook; NBA member Phyllis Ashcraft from Solutions for Transitionfor her appearance as the Bunny; and Steve Sabel from The Payroll Factory, who transported the Easter Bunny through town in the convertible “Bunny Mobile.”
Looking ahead, the Newtown Business Association will again host an Antique & Classic Car Cruise on Sunday afternoon, June 20 kicking off at 2 pm and featuring a caravan of classic and antique cars and trucks, model years up through 1996, through the streets of Newtown Borough and Township. The Rain date is June 27.
Vehicles will assemble at a staging area, where a panel of judges will award winners of “Best in Class” in 5 categories: Pre-1959, 1960-1969, 1970-1979, 1980-1996, Foreign cars up through 1996, and Special Interest through 1996 (as approved by the event chairs.) After judging is complete, at approximately 2 pm, participating cars and trucks will “take the show to the people” in downtown Newtown and through a few larger neighborhoods nearby.
The route will be publicized and available on the NBA website so that people will know when and where to watch for the cruise!
Registration is now open! Interested car owners must pre-register; no walk-ins will be admitted the day of the event. Participants will be limited to the first 100 registered cars and trucks. Registration per vehicle is a minimum $10 donation, with an option for a $25 or $50 contribution, with proceeds going to the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, a local food pantry located at Penns Park United Methodist Church.
The deadline to register online is June 11 or until spaces are filled, at www.NewtownBA.org. Any questions can be directed to event co-chair Joe Tryon at jtryon@quaintoak.com.
The mission of the NBA is to promote Newtown as a great place to live, work, shop and do business, thereby enhancing the economic vitality of the community for member businesses through networking, education, community involvement and coop advertising opportunities.