WRIGHTSTOWN >> The Middletown Grange Fair will not be held this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizers released the news on the fair's FaceBook page.
"It is with great sadness that we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Middletown Grange Fair," they wrote. "This was a devastating decision based on many factors, but primarily on community safety and fiscal responsibility.
"Without clear guidance from the government, we simply do not have the resources to continue to prepare for an event that may not safely or legally be permitted," they wrote. "We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our patrons, volunteers, exhibitors, and members, and we look forward to seeing our community next year from August 18-22, 2021."
You can follow the Middletown Grange Fair on social media or visit its webpage at https://middletowngrangefair.org/ as organizers plan the 2021 Fair.