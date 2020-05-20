NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Welcome Day, the largest street fair in Newtown, has officially been cancelled for 2020.
The Newtown Business Association, which organizes the annual “Street Fair With Flair” on Sycamore Street, had originally postponed the event from June 14 to September 13 out of an abundance of caution for public health and to help mitigate any potential for the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
With so many unknowns still out there, the NBA has now decided to cancel the event for this year.
Welcome Day is the second major community event organized by the NBA to fall victim to the pandemic this year. The first was the NBA’s popular community Easter Egg Hunt.
“The committee and the board felt there are just too many unknowns,” said NBA President Bill Sheffer. “We were unsure what’s going to happen with large public gatherings, if they will be permitted. And even if we had it would people show up, would vendors be here and would volunteers be willing to be out there? Before we went into a lot of expense and hours and hours of planning and committee meetings we thought let’s just play it safe and make the decision sooner than later.
“It’s a big disappointment,” said Sheffer. “It brings so many people into the community. But we don’t want anyone to get sick or take that chance. So it’s better safe than sorry. And we are sorry we had to cancel.
“Our goal is to have a bigger and better Welcome Day than ever in 2021,” said Sheffer.
Looking ahead, the NBA is still considering its options regarding the format and the date of its annual classic auto show currently scheduled for mid-July on State Street. More on that in a future post.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed that we can have a big celebration with our holiday parade because that’s a huge event,” said Sheffer.