Kiley Malloy, a senior at Council Rock High School South, has been named the 2020 Bucks County High School Poet of the Year, officials at Bucks County Community College announced. Malloy will read her winning poems in a virtual celebration at 1 p.m. Sat. May 23 on the college’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/BucksCCC. She’ll be joined by runners-up and the contest judges, Mary Jo LoBello Jerome and Carly Volpe, the two most recent Bucks County Poets Laureate (Photo courtesy of Kiley Malloy).