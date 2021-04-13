COUNCIL ROCK >> For the first time since the pandemic swept through the nation a year ago, a majority of Council Rock students are back in school five days a week for in person instruction.
District students in grades K to 12 were given the option of continuing in a virtual setting or returning to in person learning five days a week beginning on April 6, the start of the fourth marking period. And many of them chose to return to the classroom.
“I just read a report yesterday indicating that nationwide only 34 percent of students across the country are engaged in in-person learning and our registration right now for the fourth marking period in CR is 80 percent of our students, which we think is fantastic,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Fraser at the April 8 school board meeting. “Certainly this has been a tough year to say the least, but I do want to thank everyone in this room and many, many people outside of this room for their role in getting us here to this point.
“And I’ll say that things are looking up as we begin to look ahead to the fall as well,” the superintendent continued. “You may have seen that the Pfizer vaccine trials for ages 12 plus have been going extremely well. Just this afternoon I heard (Bucks County Health Department Director) Dr. David Damsker express optimism on a call that children ages 12 plus will have the opportunity to be vaccinated before the school year begins. In fact he thinks it’s going to be well before the new school year begins in the fall. We hope that is the case for all the folks who chose to get vaccinated.”
Fraser also announced that this year the district will hold in-person traditional graduation ceremonies after having to hold virtual ceremonies last year. “That was a major loss and we are thrilled to be able to hold these ceremonies this year for the Class of 2021.”
Both ceremonies will be held outdoors at Walt Snyder Stadium at Council Rock North High School on Thursday, June 10 with North graduating at 3 p.m. and South at 7 p.m. In case of rain, the ceremonies will be moved to Friday, June 11.
“We are thrilled and happy for our seniors,” said Fraser. “And especially with capacity limits, we were concerned we would have to split one or both ceremonies into two parts. Our seniors didn’t want that. They have been together for the past four years and many of them for more than that. They want to graduate together. They will graduate together. And that’s a fantastic thing.”
School board president Ed Salamon commended the school board, the staff, the administration, the teachers, the kids and the parents for making the return to in-person learning possible.
“We were all in this together since last year at this time,” he said. “There have been some bumpy roads to get the kids back, but I can speak on behalf of my two darlings at home, that they were thrilled to go back to school and were looking forward to five days,” said Salamon. “And the vast majority of kids have returned. It’s a really good thing to see the light at the end of the tunnel and some really good things just around the corner.”
More good news came later in the meeting when the school board, at the recommendation of the administration, voted unanimously to approve elementary and secondary learning models for the 2021-22 school year.
Under the secondary model, students will return to the classroom in September for traditional in-person learning five days a week with no cyber option.
“There will be no hybrid or cyber model,” said Fraser, noting that the vaccine is expected to be widely available to seventh graders on up well before the new school year begins.
“We want to be back to business as normal. So no live stream. No hybrid. Just school as we know it,” said Fraser.
It will be a slightly different story at the elementary level where vaccinations are not expected until later in the 2021-22 school year.
Under the elementary learning model, students will be offered the option of cyber learning or traditional in-person learning, with a possible mid-year transition point for students to shift from cyber to traditional.
“We anticipate that elementary-aged students may not have an opportunity to be vaccinated until some point later in the 2021-22 school year; movement to a full in-person K-6 model would be dependent upon this timing,” said Fraser. “As such, for elementary students, parents will select one of two options: Traditional classroom setting or elementary cyber program.”
Voting in favor of both motions were board members Andy Block, Mark Byelich, Edward Tate, Michael Thorwart, Denise Brooks, Mariann McKee, Joseph Hidalgo, Kristin Marcell and Ed Salamon.
“It’s heartening to hear your statement that you think it’s better to be back in school,” Thorwart told Fraser.
“Without a doubt,” responded Fraser. “All roads lead to the classroom.”
“We’re going back to normal school next year. That’s important for the community to know,” added Hidalgo.