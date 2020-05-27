NEWTOWN >> The Council Rock School District is currently registering new students for the 2020-21 school year.
New K-6 registrants will be guaranteed a space in their home school if they have completed the registration process for the next school year by June 1.
Families with new K-12 students should access the district's Online Registration Portal. Once an online registration form is completed and a new student registration file is reviewed, a Council Rock representative will be in contact to complete the process via e-signature.
Families with questions regarding Council Rock School District's new student registration process should contact registration@crsd.org.