NEWTOWN >> The Council Rock School District has received 11,000 facemasks from Capital Health to be distributed to every student in grades K-12, in addition to teachers and staff.
The masks are branded with the CR logo and are manufactured in the United States.
With a state approved Health and Safety plan in place, the 11,000 masks complement the many COVID-19 safety measures Council Rock has implemented in its schools and offices to heighten awareness and prevent unnecessary spread of the disease.
Capital Health said it wanted to provide the masks at zero-cost as a way to proactively assist in the health and wellness of students and faculty.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the consistent use of masks in school settings is an important tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Al Maghazehe, President and CEO of Capital Health. “As a trusted health care provider in Bucks County, we’re happy to partner with Council Rock to support the safety and wellness of their students and staff in the classrooms and halls throughout the school district. When they or their loved ones aren’t feeling well or need a checkup, clinicians at our primary care offices in Newtown, Yardley, and Washington Crossing are ready to provide expert care.”
For Rebecca (Schaffer) Kelly, who serves as Capital Health’s Community Relations Manager, this was an initiative that was especially important.
“As a graduate of Council Rock, having the opportunity to give back to a place that holds such fond memories meant the world to me both personally, and professionally,” said Kelly. “Capital Health continues to show an unwavering commitment toward improving the lives of our local community. I’m incredibly proud to be part of an organization that cares so deeply about the people it serves.”
Speaking on behalf of the District, Council Rock Director of Business Administration, Bill Stone, said, “This generous donation speaks not only to protecting the physical health of the Council Rock School District, but also to protecting our fiscal health. Like countless other school districts across the nation, Council Rock is charged with balancing very necessary and often times costly PPE purchases with regular budget needs. To that end, we are sincerely grateful for this tremendous donation from Capital Health.”