NEWTOWN >> Council Rock North High School will be closed for In-Person Instruction for the remainder of this week (October 12 to 16) after three cases of COVID-19 were reported at the school.
The remaining four days of school this week will be virtual for all CRN students. All classes will follow the Wednesday all-virtual schedule during this time.
The four-day in-person closure will allow for contact tracing to occur and to see if the school experiences any additional positive cases over the remainder of the week.
According to the district's reporting dashboard, three positive cases were reported this week at Council Rock High School North.