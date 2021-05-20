NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Joseph Horger and Lea Wang, students attending Council Rock High School South in the Council Rock School District, have been selected for a 2021 Achievement Award in Writing, given by the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE).
The NCTE Achievement Awards in Writing is a school-based writing program established in 1957 to encourage high school students to write and to recognize some of the best student writers in the nation. Only students who are juniors may participate. Schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, American schools abroad, and the Virgin Islands are eligible to nominate students for the writing program.
Both winners are students in Ms. Tina Jones’ Advanced Placement English Language and Composition class. Joseph is the son of Kathleen and Edward Horger of Churchville, and his winning writing portfolio is entitled “A Woeful Wanderer.” Lea is the daughter of Xiaowei Zhu and Qi Wang of Holland, and her winning writing portfolio is entitled “Comfort in Familiarity.”
Two students representing Council Rock South High School in the NCTE writing contest received Certificates of Nomination. Kelsey Nazaruk, also an 11th grade student in Ms. Jones’ Advanced Placement English Language class, is the daughter of Cathy and David Nazaruk of Ivyland. Junior Isabella Selekman, a student in Ms. Trish Verdi’s Advanced Placement English Language and Composition class, is the daughter of Meridith Selekman of Holland and Jeremy Selekman of Washington Crossing.
This year, Pennsylvania schools nominated 284 students. Of that number, 136 received Certificates of Superior Writing and 148 received Certificates of Nomination. Each student submitted two pieces of writing. Two independent judges scored each submission on expression of ideas, language use, and unique perspective and voice.
Mr. Al Funk, principal of Council Rock High School South, said about the NCTE awards for CR South’s students: “These awards and recognition are a testament to the amazing writing talents of our students coupled with exemplary English teachers!”
For more information about the NCTE Achievement Awards in Writing, including past winners, see http://www.ncte.org/awards/achievement-awards-in-writing.
The National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) is the nation’s most comprehensive literacy organization, supporting more than 25,000 teachers across the PreK–college spectrum. Through the expertise of its members, NCTE has served at the forefront of every major improvement in the teaching and learning of English and in the language arts since 1911. www.ncte.org