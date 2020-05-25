NEWTOWN >> The Council Rock School Board on May 21 voted unanimously to appoint 15 year district eduator Robert Francis as the principal of the Newtown Elementary School effective July 1.
Francis will replace Kevin King, who after more than 20 years of service in the district is retiring.
Francis has been with the Council Rock School District for the past 15 years as a classroom and gifted education teacher. He has also served on numerous district committees throughout the years, including as the principal/director of the district’s Summer Academic and STEM Academy.
Following his appointment, Francis thanked members of the school board, the administrative and the interview teams “for giving me this great opportunity, having the confidence in me and selecting me to be the next principal at Newtown Elementary.”
He also thanked his family, including his wife and his children, “who have been very supportive through difficult time with stay-at-home.
“I’m very excited by the opportunity and grateful for the chance to serve the students and the families in the community and I’m very, very excited to join the Newtown Elementary School team,” said Francis.
“I’m also very humbled and honored to be taking over for Kevin King who has been a pillar in the Council Rock community for many years now. I’d like to wish him the best in his upcoming retirement,” Francis continued. “I look forward to working with him in the upcoming weeks so we can transition and get ready for the next school year.”
A committee of stakeholders, including teachers, specialists, principals and central office administrators, began the selection process. That was followed by a multi-level interview process where the committee met multiple times with a blend of both tenured administrators and burgeoning school leaders.
“We had a total of 49 applicants,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Fraser, “and a number of very highly-qualified, tenured folks wanted this position. Mr. Francis certainly had some stiff competition and yet he rose to the top through what can best be described as a very rigorous interview process. I’m happy for Mr. Francis. I’m happy for Newtown Elementary School and its parents and staff as well.”
Over the years, Francis has worked professionally for Council Rock as a sixth grade teacher at Rolling Hills Elementary School, a gifted education teacher for both Rolling Hills and Goodnoe elementary schools and director/principal of Council Rock’s Summer Academic and STEM Academy.
Besides serving in these positions, Francis has worked as a district technology coach from 2013 to the present. Actively involved in various curricular committees, Francis has been a member of the CR Leadership Academy, CR Math Committee, CR Social Studies Committee, CR Learning Management Selection Committee, CR Elementary Scheduling Committee and the CR K-5 Math Program Selection Committee.
In addition to his various instructional and leadership roles, Francis has served as Council Rock South