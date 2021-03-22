WRIGHSTOWN >> Construction is underway on a project to improve travel and safety on Route 232 (Second Street Pike) at the Swamp Road Intersection in Wrightstown Township.
PennDOT’s contractor will improve the intersection by adding left turn lanes at each approach to allow for better traffic flow and sight distance. An additional lane will be added on northbound Route 232 (Second Street Pike) beginning 100 feet south of the intersection and continuing 800 feet north of the intersection to help accommodate slow-moving truck traffic.
The improvement project will also address stormwater management through a specially designed wetland that utilizes native plants, requires less excavation, and is more aesthetically pleasing. This special feature will improve water runoff for the surrounding environment and Neshaminy Creek.
Beginning Monday, March 22, motorists can expect an alternating lane closure weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Route 232 (Second Street Pike) at the Swamp Road Intersection through fall 2021.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $4,673,260 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in fall 2022.