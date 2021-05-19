NORTHAMPTON >> A Community Yard Sale featuring 82 homes will be held throughout Northampton Township on Saturday, May 22 from 8 AM to 2 PM. The Rain Date is Sunday, May 23.
There are two ways to map out your bargain hunting. Maps will be available online or for pick up after Wednesday, May 19. You have the option of using an interactive map indicating yard sale locations marked with the specific address. Visit www.northamptonrec.com where you can view and print a hard copy or access a mobile version by downloading an App to your phone which will navigate you, via GPS, to each yard sale address.
Not tech savvy? You can print a yard sale map from the website or obtain a hard copy from the Northampton Township Administration Building. They will also be posted at the following locations outside of the buildings: Northampton Township Administration building, the Recreation Center, the James Kinney Senior Center, the Free Library of Northampton Township and at the playground pavilion at Municipal Park.