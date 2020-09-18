NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Athletic Club (NAC) is hosting a Community Fun Day for families at its Escape Resort to launch its newly formed Kids Lives Matter initiative.
Kids Lives Matter is the brainchild of NAC owner, Jim Worthington. The idea is to formulate a group that can organize and offer a digital clearing house of programming and services for the youth of our community to support them in the areas of mental health, education, sociability, recreation, sports and more.
On Saturday, 9/26 from 12pm to 5pm the NAC will host the Community for free to enjoy activities at the NAC Escape Outdoor Resort including: outdoor basketball, playground, inflatables, carnival games, swimming, pumpkin decorating and more. There will also be an outdoor concession to purchase food and beverage for the afternoon.
The community is invited to attend free of charge. Please RSVP as capacity will be managed - at the Kids lives matter website at www.KidsLIvesMatterToday.com/funday/.
“Kids Lives Matter” is dedicated to the safety and health of kids of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. Worthington explains, “We cannot allow children to be marginalized during this time. We must advocate for their wellbeing at every level of community, society and government.”
Already “Kids Lives Matter” has garnered attention from over a thousand people in our community who want to support and volunteer. Anyone who wishes to volunteer please visit the website at www.KidsLivesMatterToday.com and join the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/klmtoday.
As the group develops there will be a website to host all the resources and programs that will be organized under the umbrella of “Kids Lives Matter”.
“Our hope is that the community will share this initiative with everyone so that we can make this organization a template to be shared across the region and the nation,” offered Linda Mitchell, Director of Public and Government Relations at the NAC and head organizer for “Kids Lives Matter”. Linda can be reached directly at Linda@newtownathletic.com for further details.
