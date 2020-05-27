PINEVILLE >> The Pineville Tavern in Bucks County is now offering craft cocktails to-go, thanks to a temporary relaxation of PA liquor laws aimed at helping the restaurant industry, which has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Our “Cocktails-To-Go” are created in-house and come in six delicious summertime options — each one perfect for savoring during the warmer weather that Mother Nature is sure to provide in the coming weeks,” said General Manager Clancy Smith. “Each Cocktail Kit comes with a 5 ounce cocktail concentrate and mixer, and is packed in a tavern takeaway bag. Cocktail lovers can simply pour it into their favorite glass, add ice and enjoy!”
Here are the cocktails:
- Cucumber Vodka Cooler – Tito’s Vodka, Cucumber, Lemon, Combier L'Original, Honey Syrup & Basil
- Italian Gin & Soda - Bluecoat Gin, Strawberry, St. Germain, Lemon, Mint & Honey Syrup
- Watermelon Mojito - Hornitos Silver Tequila, Watermelon, Lime, Mint, Cointreau & Honey Syrup
- Blueberry Rum Runner - Cruzan Light Rum, Coconut Water, Blueberry, Lemon & Honey Syrup
- Pineville Apple Punch - Jim Beam Bourbon, Apple, Cinnamon, Falernum, Lemon & Honey Syrup
- Southern Whiskey Tea – Jameson Whiskey, Lemon, Raspberry, Sun Tea & Honey Syrup
Pineville Tavern’s craft cocktails are available immediately for $9 apiece. A food order is not required in order to purchase cocktails-to-go under the temporary statewide measure. However, Pennsylvania's open container law applies, which means that consumers should take note that it is illegal to possess an open container of alcohol while in a vehicle, and beverages may only be transported in the vehicle's trunk or another area of the vehicle that is not occupied by the driver or passengers.
The restaurant is open for takeout and delivery seven days a week from 11a.m. to 8 p.m.
Opened in 1742, The Pineville Tavern is located at 1089 Durham Road in Pineville. Learn more by calling 215.598.3890Call via Mitel or by visiting http://www.PinevilleTavern.com.