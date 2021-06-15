NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Chop’t Creative Salad Company will open its first eatery in Pennsylvania at the Village at Newtown.
The Newtown Township Board of Supervisors on June 9 cleared the way for the opening, voting unanimously to grant the New York-based business conditional use approval for the eatery, which will serve fresh salads and salad bowls marketed as global street food.
Chop’t will open its doors in a 2500 square foot space located next to Ulta and just across West Road from McCaffrey’s Market. It will have 50 indoor seats and another 36 outdoor seats located on a raised patio area overlooking West Road.
Two bay doors on the side of the building facing West Road and McCaffrey’s will be outfitted with glass windows and doors
According to land use attorney Joe Blackburn, Chop’t has 65 locations throughout the east coast, the majority located in New York but also with locations as far south as Tennessee and Alabama.
With the addition of Chop’t, the total square footage of restaurant space in the shopping center stands at 31.18 percent. As part of the approvals for the shopping center expansion, restaurant use was capped at 45 percent of the total square footage of the center.
“We have extensive parking that has been installed,” said Blackburn regarding concerns raised over parking at recent meetings. “Are you going to be able to find front row parking on a busy Friday night? Probably not. But I can tell you personally that driving through the shopping center I have never not been able to find parking.”
According to Justin Gould from Chop’t, the eatery was started in 2001 when salad was not a main component of the meal.
“We started doing something bold and we continue to do that today where we offer great fresh options for lunch, dinner and everything in between,” he said. “We have fresh chopped salads and 18 homemade dressings. We also offer a suite of warm bowls of cauliflower, rice and grain.”
The eatery will be staffed by 12 employees who will be managing the shift, the highest volume of customers expected during lunchtime.
“We are thrilled to bring this to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And this being our first spot here, we can’t wait,” said Gould.
The new eatery will fill a void in the shopping center created by the recent closure of Saladworks at the far end of the shopping center.
“Making Newtown a little bit healthier as we go along. Sounds great,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Phil Calabro after hearing the presentation.
Also coming soon to the shopping center is Bomba Tacos and Rum, which is currently being fitted out and will open sometime this year in the newest section of the shopping center next to MOD Pizza.
Bomba Tacos and Rum is a Latin-style eatery operated by Ohio-based Paladar Restaurant Group. It will be the company’s second location in Pennsylvania when it opens its doors at the Village.
According to the company’s website, BOMBA offers its guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.
The planned 170-seat, 3,900 square foot restaurant, will serve a fixed taco-based menu, soups and salads. Menu options will include fillings such as blackened fish, smoked BBQ pork and chipotle mushrooms, plus guacamole, rice bowls, tortas and sides like chile-lime cucumbers and yucca fries.
The beverage offering is built around more than 100 types of rum, available in flights, tastes or mixed into cocktails, plus house wine and craft beer.
Company representative Paul Foglia estimated that about 30-percent of the business will be in alcohol sales.
In other business at the June 9 township meeting, the supervisors voted unanimously to advertise for construction bids for the Lower Dolington Multi-Use Trial.
The one-mile trail along Lower Dolington Road between Frost Lane and Silver Lake Road will provide a safe pedestrian connection between existing residential neighborhoods including Country Bend and Roberts Ridge Park, Goodnoe Elementary School, the Newtown Business Commons and the existing trails in and around Roberts Ridge Park.
The proposed trail will be built between Frost Lane and Silver Lake Road. And at Frost Lane, it will be connect to the Newtown Trail.
The ADA accessible trail will be constructed on the east side of Lower Dolington between Frost and Everett, cross over to the west side from Everett to Yorkshire Drive and then cross back to the east side from Yorkshire to Silver Lake Road.