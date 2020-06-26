NEWTOWN >> Newtown is special in so many ways. One notable example: its beautiful gardens and parks!
And thanks, in part to the stay at home orders due to Covid-19, many of the community’s private and public gardens are especially lush this year with life, color and flowering plants.
To capture those beautiful scenes and in lieu of its annual summer garden walk, the Newtown Historical Association is holding its first ever Garden Photo Contest from now until July 18 to spotlight the natural beauty all around Newtown.
“We are disappointed that we aren’t able to hold our garden walk this year because it has been gaining momentum, but we thought this would be a good way to continue it and be safe at the same time,” said contest promoter and board member Kenya Crawford.
“We’re asking for photos of Newtown Borough or Newtown Township. They can be backyard gardens or public parks, landscaping, bushes, shrubs. Just beautiful scenes around Newtown,” said Crawford.
For people who live out of town, Crawford invites them to spend a few hours walking around Newtown and visiting its parks, including Tyler State, capturing the garden beauty of Newtown. “There are plenty of beautiful scenes to photograph,” she said.
And if you live in the borough or the township, step outside take a photo of your own front, side or backyards.
“Everyone’s gardens look so awesome this year because that is all we could do for a while. Everyone was planting and mulching. This is a way to share your gardens and all that effort with the community,” said Crawford.
The public is to encouraged to submit as many photograph as they want at $5 per entry for the chance to win valuable prizes and to see their photographs possibly included in a Gardens of Newtown poster to be printed in the fall.
Entry is easy. Just take a photograph in a public park, on the street or in your own backyard of the beautiful garden spaces in Newtown Borough or Newtown Township and upload them on the Newtown Historic Association website at NewtownHistoric.org.
Chose the drop down menu and scroll down to Garden Photo contest and follow the instructions. Submit one form per photo entry. (Only photos taken within 12 months of July 18 will be accepted).
The entry form is available online. Optionally, you can downloadand mail the form to: Newtown Historic Association, P.O. Box 303, Newtown 18940. The cost is $5 per photo entry fee. There is no limit on the number of entries. Enter as many great photos as you like.
Payments can be made with a credit card or through PayPal at the NHA website. Alternatively, checks can be made payable to Newtown Historic Association. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.
A panel of three NHA judges, including local artist Craig Hackett and two master gardeners, Mark Waldinger and Karen Groff, will award generous first, second, and third prizes to the top three photo winners.
In addition, 12 photos will be selected for inclusion in the NHA’s inaugural edition of its Gardens of Newtown poster, available in the fall of 2020.
Proceeds from the contest will support the Newtown Historic Association and its ongoing efforts to preserve and to share the rich and storied past of Newtown.
The Newtown Historic Association, Inc. was incorporated in 1964 as an organization dedicated to the preservation of Newtown’s historic heritage. Its mission is to stimulate interest in, preserve, celebrate and share the historic significance of both Newtown borough and township.
Its research center, open to the public by appointment, contains a repository of deeds, wills, diaries, books, maps, photos, genealogies and other documents relating to Newtown and the surrounding area, especially strong in the period when Newtown was the County Seat (1725-1813), including a special collection on early America’s foremost folk painter, Edward Hicks (1780-1849).
Its headquarters are located in the Court Inn (known as the Half-Moon Inn during the mid 18th century), located at the corner of Court Street and Centre Avenue in historic Newtown. The Inn is open for tours showcasing the Half Moon Inn (Court Inn) and the many artifacts and holdings of the Newtown Historic Association.
The Court Inn is located at 105 Court Street, P.O. Box 303, Newtown18940. Hours are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. and by appointment. Info: 215-968-4004, www.newtownhistoric.org, info@newtownhistoric.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newtownhistoricassociation.