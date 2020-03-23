THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED
NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Theatre is organizing a community-wide “social-distancing viewing party” of Chicken Little, complete with a drive-by concession stand, on Friday, March 27. Here is how it will work:
On that day from 6:30 to 8 p.m., a drive-by concession stand will be set up outside the theatre, located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough. Patrons can drive up and purchase popcorn, candy and soda without getting out of their cars. They then return home where, at 8 p.m. sharp, they can gather the family around the TV and collectively watch "Chicken Little" through either Netflix or Disney+. The goal is to have hundreds of area families all watching at the same time.
Released in 2005 and rated G, the movie follows young Chicken Little (Zach Braff) as he throws his small town into panic by claiming the sky is falling. Unable to find the piece of “sky” that hit him, he earns the town’s scorn. A year later, he tries to redeem himself by joining the baseball team, helping to win a crucial game. Later that night he is hit on the head again and discovers that the falling sky is actually from a UFO. Now, he must convince the skeptical town that an alien invasion is about to happen.