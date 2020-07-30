NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Athletic Club (NAC), a multi-recreational health and fitness lifestyle club, has announced that its summer camp, Camp NAC, will host an on-site Supplemental School Enrichment Programs for families in the community.
In recent months, parents have reached out expressing their concern for child care should schools have an on-line component or, in some cases, entirely virtual learning. To assist the community during changing times, Camp NAC created an on-site program that will supplement what the schools will offer.
The in-person enrichment program is for all students ages 3-18 years old. Every weekday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., enrichment coaches will help implement virtual learning, with physical education, music, art and reading incorporated into the curriculum.
Work spaces and daily activities will take place throughout the NAC 26-acre campus and 250,00 square foot facility to ensure maximum safety and a continuous practice of physical distancing.
Students that enroll in the program will be grouped with other students in their district, school and grade. As states and school districts release their plans, they will create programming to match the school’s model. Full week or 2-3 day options will be available.
“While the world is focusing on health, we’re here to provide children with a safe and social atmosphere to continue their next chapter in their educational journey. It is our mission to be a health hub for the community and keep our children in a positive physical, mental and emotional state of mind," said youth director Josh Davis.
While the Supplemental School Enrichment Program is held, Camp NAC will continue to follow the suggested health and safety guidelines of the local government and school districts. The NAC campus has aligned their standards with guidance from Center for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government. Their protocols have been reviewed by wellness partner, Capital Health and the U.S. Surgeon General.
To maintain hygiene, safety and physical distancing best practices, Camp NAC is implementing space and service updates to their program — including, hand hygiene training, systematic temperature checks, staff appointed "Health Guards" and enhanced cleaning and sanitation systems.
While times are changing for your family, the Newtown Athletic Club and Camp NAC will be here to help in any way they can. To enroll your child in the program, please visit campnac.com/school-enrichment. Limited spots available, a deposit must be made to reserve your spot.
For more on the Supplemental School Enrichment Program, call 215-933-2171 or contact jdavis@newtownathletic.com.
The Newtown Athletic Club is not an educational provider as a public school or a private school. The Supplemental School Enrichment Program will support the calendar and curriculum of the local school districts.