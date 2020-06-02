NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Athletic Club (NAC) will open its summer camp, "Camp NAC," for the 2020 summer season on Monday, June 8.
With full accessibility of the 26-acre NAC campus, including the four-acre outdoor resort and pool complex, the camp leadership team will be providing a safe and unique environment for campers this summer.
At Camp NAC, the safety of each child has always been a top priority. As they prepare for the season, the requirements and protocols put forth by the state, the Center for Disease Control and the American Camp Association are taken very seriously and will be strictly enforced.
To maintain hygiene, safety and physical distancing best practices, Camp NAC is implementing space and service updates to its program, including, hand hygiene training, systematic temperature checks, staff appointed "Health Guards" and enhanced cleaning and sanitation systems.
This season, campers will be separated into small groups, while taking advantage of the NAC facility and all outdoor spaces. In June, there will be limited camp themes available. Programs will include organized time for school work, swimming at the resort, hourly hand washing and additional outdoor activities.
“Now more than ever, summer camp matters. While distancing is part of our new normal, staying active & connected remain more important than ever. Camp will help children return back to a more structured environment filled with extra curricular activities to keep them learning, moving & engaging with friend,” said Brie Feinour, Camp NAC Director
Creating lifelong connections and unforgettable memories is what the summer camp experience is all about. The team at Camp NAC welcomes new and returning campers to join them to create a positive summer experience where they can rebuild confidence, explore their interests and reconnect with peers.
Camp NAC is open to ages 3-15, with full and half-day options available. For regular updates on their practices and policies regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), visit campnac.com.
For more information or to enroll in camp, contact info@campnac.com.
About Camp NAC
The goal at Camp NAC extends beyond a typical camp day. It strives to provide all campers with a safe environment in which they can grow as an individual and develop the skills to create life-long friendships. Camp NAC aims to ensure that all campers receive a positive experience and is dedicated to Making Summer Better. Camp NAC offers a variety of programs to suit every camper’s needs and is located in the NAC Sports Training Center. For more information or to enroll visit www.campnac.com.