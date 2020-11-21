The last time the Green Bay Packers saw Philip Rivers (above), he was wearing a Los Angeles Chargers uniform and was turning back the clock on them in a 26-11 victory in which Rivers was 21 of 28 for 294 yards with a 108.3 quarterback rating. That was last year, as the Chargers handed the Packers one of their three regular-season losses, and now Rivers is leading the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay defense is hoping to avoid a rerun with the potential Pro Football Hall of Famer, who ranks fifth all-time in NFL history in passing yards.