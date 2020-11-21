NEWTOWN >> Dr. Lori Gerber, DO, owner of Refresh Integrative Medicine & Aesthetics, has opened a new, drive-up, fast result PCR COVID-19 testing center in Newtown to help meet the demand for accurate coronavirus testing in the county.
“There are not a lot of testing options in this area right now, and I felt the need was pretty dire,” said Dr. Gerber. “Instead of only offering testing to my patients, I decided to work with a fast, dependable lab to better serve the entire community,” she continued.
The test site opened on Nov. 17 at 530 Washington Crossing Road in Newtown, in the parking lot of Congregation Brothers of Israel where a modular trailer has been set up.
Dr. Gerber is offering the most accurate and sensitive PCR COVID-19 deep nasal swab test on the market, which detects genetic material of the virus using a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction.
“The Flow Health PCR equipment is able to detect COVID-19 down to only 12.5 viral particles. Many other tests need a much higher viral load to be called positive,” she explained.
The sample is shipped overnight via Fed-Ex to the lab in Virginia. Turnaround time is 72 hours, and patients receive results directly from the lab via text messaging. Those who test positive will get a call from Dr. Gerber or her nurse and also receive wellness, supplement recommendations and current CDC guidelines for quarantine and contact tracing information. This is an added benefit and where Dr. Gerber’s expertise in integrative and preventative medicine kicks in.
Many top medical experts, including President Trump’s own doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center, recommend and treat patients with supportive therapies, including high dose vitamins D, C, zinc and reactive magnesium as well as lesser known supplements such as glutathione, colloidal silver, and IV therapies which help boost the immune system and lower inflammation.
Testing is by appointment only and patients schedule online. Both cash and insurance are accepted. For those without coverage, the out-of-pocket cost is $125. Hours of operations are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.to 2 p.m.
Gerber, a 2006 PCOM graduate (Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine), is a family medicine physician who completed her residency at Aria-Jefferson Health with an emphasis in Dermatology. She also obtained a fellowship degree in Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine and opened Refresh Integrative Medicine & Aesthetics in 2010.
“I am still a family practice doctor at heart,” said Gerber. “A lot of different places can tell you whether your COVID test is positive or negative, but my holistic and wellness background will help patients stay healthy and get better faster. I felt it was important to share my knowledge with the community and fill a big gap where medicine is lacking.”
To schedule online, visit mydrlori.com. For more on Refresh Integrative Medicine & Aesthetics, please visit https://refreshwellness.net.
