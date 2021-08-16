NEWTOWN >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero and State Rep. Perry Warren on Saturday recognized Richard Su Fang, a 2021 graduate of Council Rock High School North, for being named one of three U.S. Presidential Scholars from Pennsylvania.
Fang is among 161 students nationwide to receive the national recognition, which is based on outstanding accomplishments in academics, exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts and ability and accomplishments in the career and technical education fields.
The lawmakers joined Fang, of Newtown, outside of Starbucks where they presented him with special citations from the Pennsylvania State Senate and from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives congratulating him upon his “well-deserved recognition and proudly notes his record of service and contributions in keeping with the highest ideals of the Commonwealth.”
At Council Rock, Fang served as Vice President of the senior class, was captain of the debate and the tennis teams and was first chair and section lead for the band’s saxophone players. He also served on the Bucks County Intermediate Unit’s Student Forum, which serves as a sounding board for student views, programs and concerns in the county.
In the community,he volunteered at the Pennsylvania Hospital and at the Franklin Institute. He also served an internship with the Pennsylvania Biotech Institute in Doylestown.
Fang will be continuing his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he will study biology. He’s still considering whether to work toward an MD or an MD Ph.D and is considering a career in either industry or medicine.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Of the 3.6 million students who graduated from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations, and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts program.
“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes the nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors. Since its establishment, it has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts and 20 Scholars in career and technical education.