FAIRLESS HILLS >> Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund, established in March by United Way of Bucks County with additional funding from Penn Community Bank, is continuing to support the Bucks County community through local nonprofits.
In a fourth round of grant funding, The Council of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Keystone Opportunity Center received their first awards through the Bucks County COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Bucks County Children and Youth, YMCA of Bucks County, and Family Service Association were each awarded a second grant and Penndel Mental Health Center was awarded a third grant. Awards ranged from $1,500 to $7,500.
Since its inception, the fund has provided over $100,000 to 17 local nonprofits serving people impacted by COVID-19. All grants focus on life-sustaining and essential human services.
The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania, which focuses on prevention, intervention, and addiction recovery, will use their grant to help extend the hours of their referral line, provide transportation to work for clients who live at the Women’s Recovery Community Center, and to provide recovery supports virtually. The Council notes that these services are all critical for people in recovery from substance use disorder.
“As we all experience the many challenges of this COVID-19 emergency, there are aspects that are particularly daunting to the Recovery Community,” says Jennifer King, The Council of Southeast PA’s executive director. “We know the importance of connection and community for people in recovery and are working to ensure that people can access that connection virtually during this crisis. We’re so grateful to the United Way of Bucks County, and the generous donors who have made this support possible.”
Keystone Opportunity Center will use their grant to help their current housing clients in Bucks County. These clients have experienced unanticipated job losses and other hardships as a result of COVID-19. Using a progressive engagement approach, they will ensure clients get the resources they truly need to remain stable through this crisis.
Bucks County Children and Youth will use additional funds to ensure clients have essentials like food, hygiene and cleaning supplies, and diapers. Their team of highly skilled case workers will ensure that resources get to those in urgent need of assistance.
A new grant to YMCA of Bucks County will provide food and educational care packages. Care packages will go to low-income early education students who are not able to attend YMCA centers. YMCA wants to be sure that parents have what they need to support learning goals at home.
Family Service Association will use recovery funds to replenish their Food Pantry, including both food and cleaning supplies. The pantry, which is a longstanding part of their Family Strengthening programs, serves families facing many COVID-related challenges.
Penndel Mental Health Center, which serves over 3,000 clients each year, will use their grant for additional food, as well as the technology they need to allow their team to work with more clients in a virtual environment.
United Way of Bucks County Member Agencies will continue to submit grant applications on a rolling basis. Applications are reviewed quickly by a panel of business and nonprofit leaders. Payments are released immediately to ensure that people who experience a financial crisis due to COVID-19 get help quickly.
In addition to more than 200 individual, local donors, Penn Community Bank, Dow, BB&T now Truist, Janssen, PECO, Foundations Community Partnership, Bucks County Foundation, Hallett Charitable Foundation, Barra Foundation, Grundy Foundation, Fegley Law Firm, and Shoprite of Hunterdon County support the fund.
Additional funds are badly needed. Donations can be made at uwbucks.org/COVIDrecovery or by mailing a check to United Way of Bucks County, 413 Hood Boulevard, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, with COVID recovery in the memo line.