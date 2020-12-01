MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Forget about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The real shopping excitement this year will be taking place on Sunday, Dec. 6 inside the Target store in Middletown Township.
In a holiday shopping experience like no other, 125 elementary and early middle school children from the Council Rock School District will go shopping with a cop.
It’s all part of Shop With a Cop, a national program that pairs local police officers with children who are facing life challenges, including a parent losing a job, tragedy, homelessness, military deployment, economic shortcomings, and other hardships.
For the third year, the Newtown Township, Newtown Borough, Upper Makefield and Northampton Township police departments in the Council Rock School District are taking part in the special shopping experience in conjunction with the Middletown Community Foundation and with the help and assistance of District Judge Mick Petrucci.
On the same day, the Middletown and Lower Southampton police departments will be pairing children in the Neshaminy School District with cops for the same shopping experience.
At the event, each child is presented with a $150 gift card to purchase gifts for themselves and their family members. The kids are then joined on a holiday shopping spree by police officers from their participating municipalities.
The magic that unfolds in the aisles and checkout lines at the Target store is priceless, not just for the child, but also for the cops who get to be part of something really special.
Judge Petrucci, working with Newtown Township Corporal Paul Deppi, organized the community’s first Shop With A Cop event in 2018 and are again leading the effort this year.
“The first two years, it blew our minds,” said Petrucci. “When you first pulled up to Target you saw all these police cars lined up. And inside, you saw all the uniformed police officers and all the workers and volunteers. I was just overwhelmed by the feeling and the vibe. We were doing so much good.
“And then the people started to arrive,” said Petrucci. “That was the coolest thing ever. People got so excited. The kids were so excited to get to walk around the store with a cop. And the cops were putting their vests and hats on the kids. It was just so much fun.
“And then when they go through the line and they’re checking out, the excitement level really sinks in as they realize this is all for them and it’s free,” said Petrucci.
During the first year, the judge tagged along with Newtown Township Police Officer Julius Ferraro and two young girls.
“What blew my mind was that they weren’t getting gifts for themselves, but for their family. That’s when it really hit me. We’re here for them, and they are there because they wanted to give a present to others. We almost had to beg them to get something for themselves. The whole experience was just phenomenal.”
“Just seeing the glee and the happiness makes it very worthwhile,” adds Corporal Deppi. “Even the customers who were just there shopping were overwhelmed with what they saw. Some people set up some chairs and watched.
“And you will see some of the officers get overwhelmed because they have seen some of these kids in very difficult circumstances,” said Deppi. “It just makes you feel good that these kids were going to have a good holiday season, whether they celebrated Christmas or Chanukah.”
Of course, like everything else this year, the event is being impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
Logistically, everyone will be required to wear a face mask and to social distance while shopping and standing in line at the registers.
There also will be no complimentary food provided by Chef Joe Garvey this year for safety reasons. And volunteers won’t be recruited to help with gift wrapping and other duties to cut down on the number of people involved.
And for ease of operation and to keep people moving in and out of the store, gifts will be placed in gift bags instead of being wrapped individually this year.
Unfortunately the kids and the officers will also have to limit the number of hugs given out this year, a gesture that makes the event so worthwhile for participants young and old.
“I guess we’ll have to make due with the Covid elbow,” said Deppi.
“There’s going to be a lot of fist-bumping and elbow tugging,” predicted Judge Petrucci.
The pandemic has also increased the need this year with more local families then ever impacted by job loss and significant economic challenges, said Deppi.
“We’ve doubled the number of children we will be taking around the store this year, going from 61 last year to 125,” said Deppi. “A lot more people are in need, but we’re going to try to give the kids a better Christmas with this,” he said. “When you talk to the parents, they never thought they’d be in this situation. Unfortunately it’s the way of the world right now and we’re trying to help out the best that we can.”
According to Deppi, officers will put in a full day - about 10 hours total - and all on their own time. And many, he said, have already signed up for voluntary shifts.
“It’s a great opportunity for the police officers and the kids to get together in a positive, happy situation,” said Deppi. “Of those children, if 10 leave with a better rapport with officers that’s 10 less that we might have to deal with in the future in a bad situation.”
That’s one of the reasons Judge Petrucci likes the event.
“So often these children will see the police in a bad situation. Maybe they are taking mommy or daddy away or a brother or big sister and then they come before a judge and it’s all negativity,” he said. “This day shines a different light on police officers. Police officers are good. The court system can do good. It’s all here for a reason.
“Today all you hear out there is negativity toward police and it’s teaching kids to hate people in the law enforcement realm. This is positive,” he said. “This is community policing at its best. It’s taking that negative energy and refocusing it on the positive stuff.”
And it’s not just Shop With a Cop. It’s also Coffee With A Cop and Ice With A Cop, two other community policing events designed to reach out to the community.
“Not all police officers are bad,” said Petrucci. “The kids need to see that there is more to the world than what you see on TV. There are good police officers in their backyard. We are very fortunate in Bucks County. We have the top of the top. And the rigorous training that these officers go through is just incredible.
“It’s not just about arresting people and a bad, negative image. We want them to walk away with a positive image and that is the enjoyment I always see at events like Shop With A Cop where a police officer takes a knee to get down to the child’s height and they’re looking at each other, eye to eye. And the kids, their faces just explode with enjoyment. It’s infectious.
“They are viewing these police officers in a positive light. That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “And then to see all the officers show up in uniform and donate their own time to this, it truly is a very humbling experience.”
The kids invited to take part in the event range in age from five to 13 and are recommended through the school district’s social workers and nurses.
The Shop with a Cop program is funded solely through the community, including generous donations from residents and businesses.
“Many thanks to Target for hosting the program and providing supplies,” said Deppi. “A special thanks to all of our local community partners and the Council Rock School District for supporting this program.”
To donate to Shop With A Cop, send checks payable to the Middletown Community Foundation, to the Middletown Community Foundation, PO Box 1128, Langhorne 19047 or to the Middletown Township Police Department, ATTN: Officer Robison, 5 Municipal Way Langhorne 19047. To earmark funds to benefit Council Rock students, include the letters “SWAC” on the check’s memo line.