NEWTOWN >> A limited edition Bucks County challenge coin commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks is now available for a limited time only.
Newtown area District Judge Mick Petrucci, working in partnership with the Newtown Rotary Club, had 100 coins made to mark the commemoration and as a special fundraiser for Shop with a Cop.
“I happen to be a collector of challenge coins and I thought, ‘What better way to mark the 20 year anniversary than with a local Bucks County commemorative coin,” said Petrucci. “This is a big anniversary year and anyone over the age of 30 knows exactly where they were and what they were doing. Everyone has their own story about when the news started to break.”
Petrucci is designating the proceeds from the coin sale to the local Newtown area Shop With A Cop program, which provides hundreds of local kids and families in need with $500 gift cards during the holiday season and pairs them with cops as they go on a shopping spree at Target.
“The money is going to such a good cause because it’s helping so many people,” said Petrucci.
The coins are being underwritten by the Rotary Club, which is covering the cost of production and managing the financial side of the fundraiser, and are being sold on a first come, first served basis at businesses around Newtown.
“When they are gone, they are gone. We will never have another production run of these coins,” said Petrucci.
Only 100 coins are being sold between now and September 11 at $100 each to benefit Shop With A Cop.
Designed by Petrucci and produced by Coin Squadron doing business as Awards and More in Washington Crossing, the coins feature the words “United We Stand Bucks County” on the front and the Twin Towers, the Statue of Liberty and the words, “20th Anniversary - Never Forget,” on the back.
“I couldn’t be happier with the design. This is something that collectors are going to want to get their hands on. But more importantly the proceeds are going to a very worthy local cause,” said Petrucci.
The coins are being sold in conjunction with a luminary fundraiser aimed at bathing the streets of Newtown in a warm, peaceful glow on the eve of Sept. 11th. Luminary kits can be purchased at the Newtown Hardware House through Sept. 10.
Proceeds from the luminary kits are also earmarked for Shop With a Cop with the combined proceeds from both fundraisers presented during a Sept. 10th 9-11 remembrance event at Pickering Field that will recognize the area’s first responders. The free public event begins at 6:30 p.m.
“With the challenge coins, we are hoping to double and maybe even triple last year’s donation to Shop With A Cop,” said Petrucci.
To order a coin or for additional information, e-mail Newtown.Rotary.pa@gmail.com