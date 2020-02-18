Booklovers' cocktail party to benefit historic Newtown Library Company

 

NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Library Company will hold its 18th Annual "Booklovers Cocktail Party" on Saturday, February 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. inside the Atrium at the Stocking Works, 301 S. State St., Newtown 18940. Tickets are $65 at the door and include hors d’oeuvres, desserts, cocktails, DJ, and dancing, all to benefit the oldest continuously operating library in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.newtownlibrary.org or 215-968-7659

comments powered by Disqus