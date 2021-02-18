NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Council Rock High School North for about 40 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.
Newtown Township Police responded to the school on Swamp Road after being notified by school security of a reported bomb threat which was made via a phone call.
To ensure for the safety and protection of the students and staff, police evacuated the school at 2 p.m. to an alternate site while the perimeter was secured and an investigation was conducted by police. The investigation concluded at 2:40 p.m. with negative results and school activities were resumed.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Fraser was on location and advised of the situation, police said.
The criminal investigation is continuing by Newtown Detectives to determine the source and identity of the caller.
“An effective response and coordinated effort was completed by our assigned school resource officer, security staff, Bucks County Police Radio, as well as patrol units from the Newtown Township, Newtown Borough, and Lower Makefield Police departments,” said Newtown Township Police Chief John Hearn. “As always, the Newtown Police Department would not be capable of fulfilling our mission without the support and partnership of our citizens.
“If you see something, say something,” said the Chief. “The dedicated men and women of the Newtown Township Police Department will stand by your side continuing to protect and serve our community.”