NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The needy now have a place to pick up food 24 hours a day to tide them over until a local food bank opens.
On July 26, Newtown Township Life Scout Matthew Mannino installed and stocked two Blessing Boxes in Newtown Borough as his Eagle Scout project.
The outdoor boxes, which resemble mini-houses, now grace the entrances at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Washington Avenue and next to the parking lot entrance to the Newtown United Methodist Church on Liberty Street.
The self-serve food cupboards operate under one simple rule: “Take what you need. Leave what you can.”
The green cupboards, each built with one shelving unit, are filled with non-perishable food items, which are available 24 hours a day for anyone in need of food and anyone who is inspired to give.
“It holds everything from canned vegetables to water bottles to canned foods to boxed cereals. There’s a whole bunch of stuff in there,” said Mannino who did the initial stocking with the help of donations from his troop.
Mannino, a member of Troop 99 and a rising junior at Council Rock High School North, began planning the project in July 2020. He has spent much of the past year planning and raising funds for the project.
His efforts culminated with five days of construction in early July followed by the installation of the boxes on July 26.
According to Mannino, a team of 10 adults and 20 helpers, including Scouts and non-Scouts, put in more than 150 hours of sweat equity into the project under his leadership and guidance.
Some of the bigger tasks included measuring and cutting the plywood, painting everything with two coats and putting together the boxes, a process that involved multiple people holding all the parts in place. “It was a lot of work,” he said.
“They look really good. I’m happy,” he said of the finished product. “They look bigger than I thought they would, which is good because it will get people’s attention.”
In addition to the donation of the boxes, he gave the money leftover from the project - $24.60 each - to the two churches to help with future restocking.
The project was inspired by his mother who noticed in her travels that food pantries inside churches and schools were overloaded and very well stocked, but hours of operation were limited.
“I started researching what I could to to help and I came across these Blessing Boxes, which are available 24 hours a day,” he said.
According to Mannino, both churches have agreed to internally promote the boxes through their bulletins and newsletters. He’s also hoping that word spreads throughout the community that the Blessing Boxes are here and available.
“Go out, take a look and contribute as you can because this is really a good opportunity for those people who really need it in our community,” he said. “I hope people use them and keep spreading the word because if they do the boxes will keep sustaining themselves.”
Mannino is a senior patrol leader with Troop 99 having served previously as patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader. He’s also a member of the Order of the Arrow.
He has been in Scouting since the first grade, joining as a member of Cub Scout Pack 20 in Newtown and then rising through the ranks with Troop 99, also in Newtown.
Mannino will be entering his junior year at Council Rock High School North in September where he will be wrestling on the varsity squad.
In addition to wrestling, scouting and school work, Mannino runs his own landscaping business. He currently has about 30 clients in the Newtown Crossing area and eight in Newtown Borough.
He does weeding, small landscaping jobs, weed whacking and lawn cutting. And in the winter he switches over to snow removal.
The son of Joseph and Sharon Mannino, Matthew hopes to attend college on a wrestling scholarship. He plans on majoring in business management and is looking to a future career in landscaping.