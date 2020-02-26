NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The arrival of brewery equipment on Feb. 25 is a sure sign that the new Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (Iron Hill) is nearing completion at the Village at Newtown Shopping Center.
The brewery & restaurant also will begin hiring more than 100 year-round front and back of the house positions, ranging from servers to line cooks, starting on Monday, March 2.
Ahead of Iron Hill Newtown’s opening in late April, Head Brewer Pete Corbett and his team installed the brewing equipment, which includes a mash tun, heating exchange, large brewing tanks, and a grain mill.
“As a Bucks County native, I’m excited to be back home brewing beer for my neighbors,” said Corbett. “This equipment will allow my team and I to to brew 50 or 60 seasonal beers throughout the year, including my favorite styles which are IPAs, Porters, Old Ale’s and German Lagers.”
After arrival, it will take two weeks to get the brewing equipment fully functioning and operational. And once the beer enters the fermentation tank, it will take one to four weeks to be fully fermented.
When it's up and running, the brewery at Iron Hill Newtown hopes to produce between 800 and 900 barrels of beer annually.
Following the construction milestones over the past few months, Iron Hill Newtown is about 70 percent complete.
Job seekers can learn more about career opportunities during job fair hosted by the Newtown management team on four separate dates. The job fair will be located at 2843 S Eagle Rd. and will take place on the following dates: Monday, March 2 from 9 AM to 5 PM; Saturday, March 7 from 9 AM to 3 PM; Thursday, March 19 from 1 to 6 PM; and Tuesday, March 24 from 3 to 8 PM
Iron Hill employees enjoy ongoing training and career development, complimentary home brewing supplies, paid time off, medical, dental, vision and prescription plans, 401K with employer match, comp cards and 50 percent off dining benefit plus many more benefits including opportunities for advancement.
Located at 2920 S. Eagle Rd., Iron Hill Newtown will be the group’s 17th location and its 11th in Pennsylvania, further establishing Iron Hill as one of the most awarded and fastest growing collection of brewery/restaurants in the U.S.
Named after the historic Revolutionary War landmark in Delaware, where General George Washington battled the British, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful craft brewers in the United States. Its 22-year consecutive medal-winning streak at national and international competitions is the longest by any independent craft brewery.
Founded by home brewers Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and restaurateur Kevin Davies in Newark, DE in 1996, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has blossomed from one restaurant and brewery to 16 locations up and down the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and South Carolina.
Each brewery/restaurant has their own scratch kitchen and craft brewery, allowing individual chefs and brewers the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops.
For 22 years, Iron Hill has incorporated beer in everything they do. As a result, Finn, Edelson and Davies are viewed as innovative business leaders in their home state of Delaware and in the Mid-Atlantic region. They started Iron Hill at a time when small breweries were just beginning to gain mass appeal around the country and their entrepreneurial, forward thinking helped build them into what they are to date.
Each individual location has its own head brewer. Each location dedicates itself to the freshest ingredients and friendly atmosphere for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, one community at a time.
In addition to its soon-to-open Newtown location, Iron Hill is located in Newark, DE (147 East Main Street, 302-266-9000); Wilmington, DE (620 Justison Street, 302-472-2739); Media (30 East State Street, 610-627-9000); West Chester (3 West Gay Street, 610-738-9600); North Wales (1460 Bethlehem Pike, 267-708-2000); Phoenixville (130 East Bridge Street, 610-983-9333); Lancaster (781 Harrisburg Pike, 717-291-9800); Maple Shade, NJ (124 East Kings Highway, 856-273-0300); Voorhees, NJ (13107 Town Center Boulevard, 856-545-9009); Chestnut Hill (8400 Germantown Avenue, 215-948-5600); Ardmore (60 Greenfield Avenue, 610-228-2280); and Huntingdon Valley (785 Huntingdon Pike, 610-602-9255); Greenville, SC (741 Haywood Rd. 864-568-7009); Rehoboth Beach, DE (19815 Coastal Highway, 302-260-8000), Philadelphia (1150 Market Street, 267-507-7365) and Hershey (101 West Chocolate Avenue, 717-312-5164), Newtown opening spring 2020, Atlanta-Buckhead, GA opening summer 2020, Exton opening summer 2020, and Atlanta-Perimeter, GA opening summer 2020.