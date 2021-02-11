NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> BC Discoveries Dance and Theater Arts Company will move its studios from Brookside Barn at 69 Heather Court, Newtown, to the Stocking Works at 451 South State Street, Newtown, and will celebrate with a Grand Opening on Feb. 28 featuring the Turning Out Performing Company, alumni, the Newtown Business Association and more.
BCDTA’s move results from the continued demand for high quality dance instruction for students ages 2-18 in a non-competitive environment. This move will allow for BCDTA to expand to three studios from two, allow ample parking for customers, and to increase programming to include fitness classes for adult clientele.
BCDTA, under the ownership of Kristina Tuxhorn provides quality dance and theater arts education for students ranging from age two to eighteen. BCDTA offers classes in ballet, tap, combo classes, jazz, acting and voice, hip hop and lyrical. In addition this year BCDTA is launching the “Dance Your Way” program this year that gives families the flexibility to make the choice that is best for their family! Dance your way allows for students to dance outside in person, or in person virtually over the Zoom platform! Students can also decide on a hybrid approach to dancing this season as well. Outdoors students will dance on 6’X6’ individual dance boards to maintain appropriate social distancing and maximum fun!
BC Discoveries Twinkle Star Program for 2-5 year olds introduces ballet, tap, and creative movement. The Twinkle Star program allows for students to learn motor skills and build confidence at a young age.
BC Discoveries provides a high energy performance based program where students receive quality instruction and performance opportunities in a non-competitive environment.