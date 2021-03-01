NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> BC Discoveries Dance & Theater Arts Company celebrated the opening of its new 3,500 square foot home on Sunday with an open house and a little dancing in the rain.
Company director Kristina Tuxhorn joined State Senator Steve Santarsiero, Newtown Borough Councilor Nicole Rodowicz and leaders of the Newtown Business Association in cutting the ribbon on the studio’s new home at the Stocking Works on South State Street.
As the ribbon fell to the ground and everyone applauded the moment, the song “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang filled the air as senior members of BC danced across the parking lot.
“From the bottom of my heart I really appreciate everyone joining us today,” Tuxhorn told the gathering. “We are so excited for this new chapter,” she said to applause and shouts of support.
“On behalf of the Newtown Business Association, we’re so excited to see you in a place where you can grow exponentially. Congratulations,” added NBA leader Beverly Dimler.
Music again filled the air as the senior dancers performed another dance number as raindrops fell from the sky.
“I’m very happy for them that they have moved into this new place and are able to expand their business,” said Santarsiero. “It’s a sign of good things to come as we move past the pandemic and get the economy moving again.”
“I’m so glad BC Discoveries has found a new location in the heart of the borough,” added Councilor Rodowicz, predicting a lot more dancing to come.
Founded nearly two decades ago, BC Discoveries is a high energy, performance-based program where students ages one to adult receive instruction as well as performance opportunities in dance (ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, dance theater and pointe), acting and voice.
Just inside the doors of BC’s new home, students and visitors will discover three dance studios - one for the older students, one for the younger students (2 to 5 year olds) and a Broadway room decorated with playbills and devoted to acting and tap classes.
The studios are marked off with sparkle squares, each measuring six feet to ensure proper social distancing while students are learning.
“With the pandemic, we’re sanitizing every 45 minutes - bathrooms, doorknobs - and we wash the floors every 45 minutes,” said Tuxhorn. “And of course everyone has to wear a mask.”
The space also includess a small gift and dance shop where families can purchase dance shoes and other apparel at a discount. “We try to save families money so they are not spending $70 for a pair of jazz shoes," said Tuxhorn.
What’s sure to be a popular spot is a private student lounge area with comfortable bean bag chairs. The space opens up into a backyard that can be enjoyed during the warmer weather months.
The room features a giant mural decorated with the handprints of each student surrounding a quote that says, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
One of the more interesting features of the new studio is a vault, a remnant of when a bank occupied the space. “It’s always a conversation piece,” said Tuxhorn, laughing that someone thought it was an elevator. “It doesn’t lock,” she said. “We just use it for storage.”
Tuxhorn is hoping the brand new space will help BC in rebuilding its membership, which has taken a hit as a result of the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, BC enrolled 350 students. That number is down to around 250.
“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl,” said Tuxhorn, who grew up in Levittown and graduated from Conwell-Egan High School. “I always wanted to run a dance studio. And this is a dream studio - the space, the location. Our clientele is absolutely awesome. We couldn’t ask for better parents and students.”
Tuxhorn joined BC 19 years ago when then owner Beth Crawford hired her as the studio’s first dance instructor. She took ownership of the business 11 years ago and hasn’t looked back.
“Being in Newtown Borough is very exciting. It feels like we’re part of the community now more than ever,” she said. “Before, we were kind of tucked away in the township and more hidden from view.”
Tuxhorn said they had been looking for a new, larger space for the past several years. She visited the borough site on Jan. 13 and they picked up the keys on Jan. 23.
This past Friday night, BC officially said goodbye to its former studio on Heather Court in Newtown Township. “They all got to throw a pie in my face,” laughed Tuxhorn. “It was a great last memory. Now we’re very excited for the next chapter," she said, including celebrating its 20th year of operation in September.
For more information about BC Discoveries or to schedule a free trial class, contact the office at bcdiscoveries@yahoo.com or call 215-913-0690.