NEWTOWN >> Thanks to the generosity of shoppers at McCaffrey’s Market in Newtown, the shelves at the Wrightstown Food Cupboard are again brimming with food.
Stationed outside the market on Saturday, members of the Newtown Rotary Club handed out fliers asking shoppers to donate food for the area’s less fortunate.
And once again, shoppers responded in a big way filling more than a dozen shopping carts with donations, from boxes of Cheerios to cans of soups and vegetables. Many also reached into their own pockets and wallets donating hundreds of dollars in cash to the pantry.
“One gentleman - a local philanthropist - walked up to us and asked what the collection was for,” said Rotarian Paul Salvatore. “When I told him, he said to expect a check for $1,000 in the mail.
“The attitude of a lot of people was great,” added Salvatore. “Once they heard what it was for they were happy to help out.”
Food drive organizer Shari Donahue had another story to share about a man who made a special trip to the store to drop off a huge box of canned soup for the pantry. “That was really nice to see,” she said.
Donahue, the co-owner of the Zebra-Striped Whale, has been organizing the drive for the past few years for the club.
“It’s very heartwarming to see the generosity of people. It’s absolutely amazing.”
Loading up his SUV with food bound for the food cupboard was Rotarian Mick Petrucci.
“It’s not just here’s a box of spaghetti. It’s like here’s an entire cart of food,” said Petrucci. “It’s absolutely amazing how people are just so generous here. People would literally walk up and give us five bags of groceries.”
The donations collected at McCaffrey’s will be distributed to the needy by the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, which is a joint mission of Anchor Presbyterian, Penns Park United Methodist, St. Mark’s Orthodox Church and Wrightstown Friends Meeting.
For nearly three decades, the food cupboard has operated out of the Penns Park United Methodist Church at 2394 Second Street Pike in Wrightstown offering a helping hand to needy area individuals and families.
The food cupboard operates year round, distributing food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July. It is always in need of pasta sauce (jars), coffee, tea, juice, peanut butter and jelly in addition to personal products, including shampoo, toothpaste, pampers and paper towels.
The Wrightstown Food Cupboard is open year-round by appointment. For food needs and to schedule an appointment, call Penns Park United Methodist at 215-598-7601
The Newtown Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at The Temperance House in Newtown. It’s mission is “Service Above Self.”