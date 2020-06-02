NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> If you love chicken, you’re going to love the area’s newest eatery where love is literally in the making.
Lovebird, an all-new, high-quality chicken restaurant specializing in fried chicken, opened June 1 at 247 North Sycamore Street near the Sycamore Street Grill and across from Goodnoe Corner in Newtown Township.
For now, the eatery is open for takeout and delivery only due to the pandemic, but what a great opportunity to try something new for lunch or dinner.
Jules Thin Crust owners John and Jan Ordway founded Lovebird because, in their own words, “no one is doing fried chicken the way we want it.”
So they came up with a way to make chicken taste, well, like chicken.
Lovebird is “all about our birds,” says the eatery’s website. “Sourcing is critical like all real food. We provision our birds from the fertile, untouched fields of Gerber's Amish Farm. They are raised with love, freedom, fresh air and natural food. Hence they are plump, juicy and full of flavor. Knowing where our birds come from makes a world of difference to us.”
With a menu that includes fried chicken meals, made-to-order sandwiches, salads, quinoa bowls and gluten free options, all containing no GMO's, antibiotics, or names you can't pronounce, Lovebird is pretty much "redefining the way we eat fried chicken."
At Lovebird, customers can order a whole bird for the family, purchase individual piece meals for yourself or take home some popcorn chicken as a snack. And don’t forget to add your favorite signature sauce.
Lovebirds’ Lonesome Chicken selections include a two piece meal (leg and thigh or breast and wing) served with one sauce ($6.50); four piece (leg, thigh, breast and wing) served with two sauces ($12); eight piece (the whole bird) served with four sauces ($22); and popcorn chicken served with two sauces ($7).
Signature sauces include Lovebird’s own special sauce, honey mustard, spiced local honey, sweet chili and spicy buffalo (50 cents each).
The menu also includes a variety of made-to-order chicken and tofu sandwiches, with choice of fried chicken breast, miso-garlic grilled chicken or miso-garlic tofu. The selections include "The Lovebird" with slaw, special sauce, pickles and bibb lettuce ($8.50); "The LBLT" with all-natural smoked bacon, tomato, mayo, bibb lettuce and avocado ($9.50); "Baja Bird" with Chipotle mayo, queso fresco, fresh pico de gallo, cilantro and bibb lettuce ($9); "The Buffalo Bleu Bird" with spicy buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese and crisp celery slaw ($9.50); and "The Seasonal Bird" (inquire about the current offering).
Salad selections, with choice of fried chicken breast, miso-garlic grilled chicken or miso-garlic tofu, feature Caesar with Tuscan kale, house-made croutons and shaved parmesan ($10 with chicken or tofu and $8.50 without), and Seasonal and Mixed Greens with shaved asparagus, beets and toasted pumpkin seeds with a scallion vinaigrette ($10 with chicken or tofu and $8.50 without).
Lovebird also serves a variety of chicken and tofu bowls (choice of fried chicken breast, miso-garlic grilled chicken or miso-garlic tofu), including: "Brussels to the Beet" with Quinoa topped with crisp brussels sprouts, shaved beets and organic spring mix with scallion vinaigrette ($10.50 with chicken or tofu for $9 without), and "South by Southwest" with Quinoa, tuscan kale, black beans, diced red pepper and pico de gallo with cilantro lime vinaigrette ($10.50 with chicken or tofu and $9 without).
Sides dishes include Hand-Cut Fries ($4); Crispy Brussels with Mint & Chilies ($4); Homemade Coleslaw ($4); and gluten-free Mac and Cheese ($4.50).
The Newtown store is located at 247 N. Sycamore Street, Newtown. To order pick up or delivery, call 267-685-0191.
Hours are Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 8:30 p.m.
Lovebird also has locations in Doylestown and Bryn Mawr. For more information, visit Lovebirdpa.com.