YARDLEY-NEWTOWN >> This spring AOY Art Center in Lower Makefield is celebrating the Historic Towns of Yardley and Newtown with a community-wide Plein Air event entitled, “Our Towns Through Artists’ Eyes.”
Interested local and regional plein air artists looking to Paint Our Towns are invited to register now to be a part of this special event.
Registrations are not juried, but the event is limited to 45 registrants. Register online at aoyartcenter.org. The registration fee is $30.
The plein air painting window is from May 14 to 28 and culminates in a unique exhibition from May 29 to June 13 in the AOY Art Center’s Gallery showcasing the best of the best in "Our Towns."
The first place prize will be $500 as judged by nationally renowned plein air artist, Joseph Gyurcsak.
Interested artists should go to aoyartcenter.org and read all the details in the prospectus.
This is going to be a community-wide event and AOY Art Center is delighted to have the early support of business and community organizations in both Newtown and Yardley including: Countryside Gallery, Experience Yardley, Newtown Mercantile Group and Friends of Washington Crossing Park.