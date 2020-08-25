NEWTOWN >> COVID-19 has claimed yet another community tradition.
In an August 20th social media posting, the Newtown Business Association announced that it is canceling this year’s parade scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6 on State and Sycamore streets in Newtown Borough and Newtown Township.
“We are sorry to inform you that due to the current social distancing parameters, we’ve decided to cancel the Holiday Parade,” reads a statement released by the parade committee.
“Please understand this decision was not made lightly, as many participants and spectators greatly look forward to this festive event,” the statement continues. “However, large public gatherings during the current Covid-19 environment would just be unsafe for our community.
“We truly appreciate your understanding and look forward to a spectacular event in 2021,” said the parade organizers.
The parade is always a highlight of the holiday season, drawing thousands to the streets and ushering Santa into town with bands, floats, community organizations and lots more.