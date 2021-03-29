UPPER MAKEFIELD >> Upper Makefield resident, two-term incumbent and former Council Rock student, Andy Block, has announced his re-election campaign and candidacy for the Council Rock School Board to represent Region 8 (Upper Makefield Districts 1-4).
Endorsed by his predecessor, Dr. Paul Anagnostakos, Block was elected to the Board in 2013 and re-elected, unopposed, in 2017 with the strong support of the community.
Block has cross-filed and will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for the primary election on May 18, continuing his non-partisan representation of the community. He is the endorsed candidate of the Upper Makefield Republican Committee and has won overwhelmingly with Democratic support in the past. He continues to have many key leaders across the township supporting his candidacy.
Block is serving the last year of his second term, having been elected to leadership for six years, with four as Board President. Previously, Block led the Master Capital Planning Committee, served as Finance Co-Chair and represented Council Rock on the Executive Council of the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology.
“Serving the Council Rock community over the last seven and a half years has been a tremendous honor. I couldn’t be prouder to announce my candidacy to continue representing Upper Makefield Township on the School Board,” said Block.
“When I first joined the Board, I leaned on my diverse professional experience and many years of community service to help Council Rock focus on prioritizing strategic planning and fiscal responsibility, dealing with the accelerating pension crisis, efficiently upgrading facilities that were badly in need of repair and maintaining labor peace with timely and favorable collective bargaining agreements.”
“Having worked with incredibly talented people from across Council Rock, I’m proud of the accomplishments our Board and Administrative Team have achieved together to help build on the district’s legacy of success, including a Superintendent transition, redistricting, elimination of the per-capita tax and development of long-term strategic plans for education, operations and finance.
While Block is a believer in term limits, his decision to run for a third term is due to the impact of COVID-19 on the district.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic has created an incredibly difficult environment for our community, students, and staff, with strained budgets, resources and outcomes. Given the myriad challenges facing the district, I felt an obligation to continue my service to help our community.”
“After serving almost two terms and working together with the Board to navigate through many difficult times, most recently, safely reopening our schools, I look forward to building onto my balanced expertise, historical knowledge and results to ensure Council Rock is able to provide a quality education – second to none – at a reasonable cost.”
Block, a resident of Washington Crossing for almost 20 years with his wife Claudia, a preschool teacher, and his son Jake, a graduating senior at Council Rock High School North, is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with 30 years of leadership experience across multiple industries and geographies. With experience working for leading global companies and managing large teams and significant budgets, Block recently joined Pennsylvania’s oldest and largest spirits company to modernize the third generation, family-owned business.