NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> As many small businesses struggle, this Villa Joseph Marie Alumnae Association Business BINGO feels quite timely, and importantly, it is a FUN way to shop and offer support for local entrepreneurs.
“Villa's Alumnae Association is excited to introduce a new event this year— Villa Business Bingo. Since we cannot hold the annual Vendor Fair at the school due to COVID-19, we had to get creative. Thanks to the forward-thinking of the women of Villa's Alumnae Association, this event was created. This is a great way to help promote local and alumnae businesses, and we hope you'll consider supporting these small businesses while doing your holiday shopping this year,” shared Class of 1996 alumna Mary Beth Davis Walinskas, the VJM Alumnae Relations Manager.
This event will kick-off on Small Business Saturday, November 28 and run for two weeks through Saturday, December 12.
So, this year, on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, everyone is invited and congenially urged to start to “Shop Small” and support the local, independently-owned small businesses and restaurants.
Celebrated each year the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday is a chance for consumers and business patrons to make a tremendous impact in their communities by supporting the locally-owned entrepreneurial small businesses that help create jobs, boost the economy, and add vibrancy and strength to the neighborhoods.
All alumnae and any Villa community who are self-employed and who run their own business were invited to participate in this Villa Joseph Marie Alumnae Association Business BINGO.
Let's check out some of the variety of business endeavors in our VJM extended circles:
Feel good in your skin!
“I am an independent consultant for a company called Beautycounter. We are a clean beauty movement trying to get safer beauty products into the hands of everyone as we educate, advocate, and sell clean beauty products. We omit 1800 potentially harmful ingredients from our products whereas the USA only restricts 30 ingredients,” explained Jennifer Lacey Ruhling, VJM ’06. www.beautycounter.com/jenniferruhling
Health IS Wealth!
“The GXSlim program or DNA testing for weight loss analyzes your unique genetic makeup for weight loss and overall health, providing you with insight into how your body metabolizes carbohydrates, protein, fat, and other specific nutrients and vitamins. You will also learn what cardio and strength training exercises are best for your body’s unique chemistry,” stated Lisa James MS, RDN of Lisa James Nutrition. “And most nutrition consultations are fully covered by insurance!” www.lisasjamesnutrition.com
Celebrate individuality for yourself, and just in time for gift-giving!
Jacqueline LaPorta offers her JBloom jewelry that can reinvent any wardrobe.
“My products include high quality, affordable jewelry, and drink cups [wine tumblers, water bottles, and a variety of to-go coffee cup sizes] with free personalization options,” explained Jacqueline. https://www.myjbloom.com/4051/shop/catalog.aspx?eventId=E56718&from=DIRECTLINK
Custom, professional work by a JEM!
Lindsay Falcone, VJM ’10 hand letters her LindsayBirdCo wall art that is easy to purchase, download and print.
“I love doing custom work!!” confirmed Lindsay. www.etsy.com/shop/LindsayBirdCo
Shopping for a baby shower or a birthday gift, or just refreshing the kids’ wardrobes?
JEM owned, The Blue Béret- Classy Clothing for Kids offers the cutest, most delightful activewear, to the coolest, most adorable essentials and gifts for children from newborn to size 10!
Melissa Harhi Sinni, VJM ’97 owns the children’s boutique that is packed with plenty of personality…. cute, classy, sporty, and sassy! www.theblueberet.com
Date night dinner and flowers sound good….
The JEM family owned full service Trevose Flowers shop on 4011 Brownsville Road in Trevose offers a large variety of beautiful fresh flowers and distinctively crafted gifts. www.trevoseflorist.com
Looking for great food? GIFT CARDS MAKE GREAT GIFTS!
The Buck Hotel is a perfect social [indoor & outdoor dining] meeting place.
Don’t pass the Buck! www.thebuckhotel.com
And Maggio's Restaurant offers reasonably priced choices from appetizers to entrees.
Interested in quality sports memorabilia?
Bucks County Baseball Card Company located at 237 Mill Street in Bristol is open from NOON-4:00PM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Owner Jim Lutz is offering a “7th Annual Black Friday Sale” and all items purchased in-store or online are 25% off for the ENTIRE BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND for the participants of the Villa Joseph Marie Alumnae Association Business BINGO. Sale includes all vintage sports clothing and collectibles, and discounts on Phillies, Eagles, Sixers, & Flyers and SGA [stadium giveaway] bobbleheads.
Unique, custom, handmade pieces are the perfect accessories to complete an everyday look!
Sandy “Cakers” Parrish, the owner of Crafty Cakers Boutique, knits and sews and “puts her creative self out to the world” with incredibly attractive handmade hats, scarves, masks, and even seasonal pumpkins and Christmas stockings. But no….. No edible products!
"Cakers came from a nickname from my husband Ken, hence Crafty Cakers! He came up with the name for my boutique,” shared Sandy. www.craftycakersboutique.com
Angels bring all good things…
Carole Froehlich’s Earth Wish Angels, LLC presents a delightful assortment of custom wedding keepsakes, decor, gemstone necklaces, and jewelry galore. Her handcrafted designs are inspired by nature, created with shells, crystals, gemstones, and other precious gifts from the earth.
*FREE SHIPPING [code: SHOPEARLYNOW] www.earthwishangels.com
Still stumped? Use a Wild card!!
Purchase a Villa alumna beanie hat and use it as a Wildcard anywhere on the board [*Wildcards can only be used once]. Alumna beanie hats are $20 each, which includes shipping and an online processing fee. www.vjmhs.org/bingo
OK, let the shopping begin……
Shoppers can easily access the bingo card from the Villa Joseph Marie website at www.vjmhs.org/bingo.
*Click the name of each business on the digital card to be taken to that business's website.
Shop at any of the vendors on the bingo card between Saturday 11/28/20 and Saturday 12/12/20, make a purchase, and mark that business on your bingo card.
When purchases are made at five businesses within the same row, column, or diagonally, you get to shout BINGO! [*Participants will need to provide emailed purchase receipts dated between 11/28/20 and 12/12/20 to alumnae@vjmhs.org for verification by Wednesday, 12/16/20.]
Verified bingo winners will be entered into a drawing and one winner will be selected randomly on Friday 12/18/20.
The lucky winner will receive a FREE PURCHASE [less than or equal to what was spent initially, but not to exceed $100.00] at his/her choice of a business he/she supported to achieve bingo.
And there is a Bonus drawing!
Fill ALL the squares on the board and be entered into a drawing for a $50.00 Visa gift card.
One winner will be drawn on Friday 12/18/20 and will be notified by email.
For more information and details, visit the Villa Joseph Marie website at www.vjmhs.org/bingo.
Villa Joseph Marie Alumnae Association sincerely thanks everyone for participating in this event.
Thank you for supporting businesses in Villa's family, and we look forward to helping promote these businesses during this holiday season.
Villa Joseph Marie Alumnae Association, 1180 Holland Road, Holland 18966. CONTACT: 215.357.8810 ext. 208, alumnae@vjmhs.org, www.vjmhs.org
