NEWTOWN >> A seeming endless caravan of cars honked their support and appreciation for a neighborhood gal, Angie Barber, 19, of Newtown, who decided to enlist in the Navy. She left on Tuesday, May 19 to begin her service.
Proud Mom and Dad, Lisa and Kevin Barber, heard that a few might caravan by with their good wishes, but the crowd of cars grew to nearly 65 along with some fire engines, waving American flags and signs and singing good wishes and cheer to Angie and the family.
Click Here to Watch A Video of the Parade
“Angie has always been a fiercely independent and self reliant individualist," boasts proud Poppa, Kevin Barber.
Graduating from Council Rock North High School in 2018, she attended cosmetology school, and has been working both at Salon 9 in Yardely and also at her Uncle Frank's and Aunt Lisa's well known, local diner, Pat's Colonial Kitchen, saving enough money to buy a home and support herself.
But when the CoronaVirus hit, she found herself unable to work at either job, and thought joining the military would be a way she could be both useful and learn more trades, as well as earn more scholarship opportunities.
She follows in the footsteps of both her grandfathers who served in the Army and Navy, and reported for duty on May 19.
Mother, Lisa Barber shares, “We know this is a girl going somewhere, always doing good for herself and her community, and we pray for her safety and success”.
All of Bucks County and the region wishes her safety and success.