NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Alternate Dimension Toys, the Comic Con in a store, has opened its new location on South State Street in Newtown.
Nestled in the back of the Enterprise Building (Triple Sun Spirits) at 126 S. State Street, Alternate Dimension Toys has more than 25,000 collectibles, figures, books and more on display in a spacious new 2,000 square foot mecca for toy enthusiasts of all ages.
A ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. will celebrate the store’s arrival.
Alternate Dimension Toys has been in Newtown for 5 years and has worked their way up, starting with a small table of items at Rice’s Flea Market nearly 8 years ago. They then moved into the famous Zern’s Farmer’s Market in Gilbertsville, PA before finally landing back home in Bucks County with a small 500 square foot room in beautiful Newtown Borough. Over the years they moved throughout the building, slowly increasing in size each time.
One of toy giant Funko’s biggest supporters, Alternate Dimension Toys specializes in the unique collectibles, Funko Pops, carrying over 2,000 unique characters. The vinyl figures range in depiction from every Star Wars character imaginable to Harry Potter and even The Golden Girls. They have Rock ‘n Roll legends such as Johnny Cash and Icons like Marilyn Monroe. Specialized versions like Chases or Flocked, “fuzzy,” can appreciate in value extremely quickly.
Other major toy brands carried in the shop include Hasbro, Tokidoki, kidrobot, Titans UK, Pokemon, Figpin, Good Smile Company and comic book giants Marvel and DC.
Also being unveiled is the new Reward System where extremely loyal customers will eventually receive a Valryian Steel Coin earning the holder a variety of rewards including discounts, privileges and membership in a unique inner circle.
All attendees will receive a small gift this Saturday from 2-5pm with any purchase in the store.
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will begin at 3pm at 126 S. State Street, Suite No. 101 in Newtown 18940. They are located between John’s Barber Shop and Triple Sun Spirits. Ample parking can be found in the back parking lots and near the old beer and wine distributors.