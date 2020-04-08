NEWTOWN >> The students of Saint Andrew Catholic School in Newtown made cards for the health professionals on the front line of the coronavirus battle.
Colleen Costello, a nurse and mother of a third grader, collected more than 70 cards and distributed them to her colleagues at Temple University Hospital. And sheo continues to receive cards from the students which she is giving to the doctors and nurses.
Saint Andrew Catholic School participates in the SAGE (Senior Adults for Greater Education) program, which provides retired senior citizens as classroom volunteers. One of the volunteers in its preschool program, Dee Kovacs, has been busy sewing masks to assist in the COVID 19 efforts. She is the grandparent of two current students and one graduate.
Another one of Saint Andrew's active volunteers, Fran Thompson, grandmother of a fifth grader, has also been sewing masks non-stop. Fran conducts sewing classes for students after school at her home called Sewing with Nonna. Fran’s daughter asked Principal Mr. Sikora to put out a call for fabric and elastic. She has been inundated with supplies.