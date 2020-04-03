NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The District Attorney’s Office thanks the folks at Supreme Safety Inc. in Northampton Township for their donation of 3,000 N-95 masks to first responders in our area.
Because of their generosity, first responders from 49 agencies in Bucks and Montgomery counties –police, fire and EMS, as well as Bucks County Detectives – are heading to work today better equipped to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It was so fulfilling for me to do something to give back to those who are protecting us,” said Supreme Safety’s owner Annette Patchell. “Not only am I trying to flatten the curve, I’m trying to prevent people from being on the curve to begin with.”
Patchell said she ordered the masks in January when her supply ran out, and decided to donate the entire shipment rather than charging agencies for the protective gear.
When the supplies arrived, the staff promptly divvied up and distributed the masks to local first responders.
“Hard times have a way of bringing out the best in our communities, and Bucks County stands as a shining example,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “Supreme Safety’s generosity will not just have a major positive impact on the safety of our first responders, but also on the morale of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis across our region.”
The donation comes the same week Bucks County Emergency Services announced it had received a large shipment of much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) from several sources, including N-95 masks from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile.
Emergency Services is likewise distributed the items among first responders, hospitals, long-term care centers and other in-need facilities.
For the latest information on the developing coronavirus crisis in Bucks County, visit the county's dedicated COVID-19 data portal. For questions call 1-800-383-0371 or email COVID19@buckscounty.org.