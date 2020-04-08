NEWTOWN >> Council Rock High School students are working to produce medical masks and face shields to help alleviate the shortage of personal protective equipment amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
Due to the ongoing shortage of sanitary hospital equipment, four Council Rock High School South students have been using skills that they learned in Fred Bauer’s honors engineering and robotics class, as well as Spencer Waybrant at Council Rock High School North and one of his students, to develop prototypes for safe medical masks and face shields.
About a week and a half ago, the students began working with the school district and were able to get seven 3-D printers. After testing out a multitude of prototypes, the students completed their final design and sent it to the Bucks County Emergency Operations Center in Ivyland for approval and then for distribution to local health care such as St. Mary Medical Center.
Students Dean DiDomenico, Daniel Krauss, Noah Necowitz, Daniel Takacs and Dylan Weselovs have been continuously printing from their respective homes for just over a week now.
With print jobs ranging between two and a half to four hours, they have been able to produce more than 60 medical masks, (not approved at this time) and more than 70 face shields (approved by EOC) with help from school board member Mike Thorwart finding and purchasing the clear plastic for the front.
The team of students, faculty, nurses, and doctors have been working with the Bucks County Emergency Operations Center throughout production to determine where equipment is most needed. The EOC will also be providing monetary compensation for all of the materials being used. The students will continue to print as many additional masks to support the effort, as they can.