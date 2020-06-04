NEW HOPE >> Nina's Waffles & Ice Cream is opening its newest location this Friday, June 5 at 110 S. Main Street in New Hope, in addition to its locations in Doylestown, Newtown and Peddler's Village.
Nina's new store was being readied to open in March before COVID-19 hit, but the opening was delayed due to government-imposed social gathering restrictions.
The shop will open at 1 p.m. on June 5, which coincides with the company’s Doylestown, Newtown and Peddler’s Village locations opening as a result of Pennsylvania’s restrictions being loosened.
“The original New Hope location on Mechanic Street, which we opened in 2012, was just a little bit off of the beaten path, so as soon as the Main Street location became available last year, we decided to make the move,” said Louie Zanias. "Operations this Friday will see a window at each shop where customers can order, while tables will be set up outside for dining. Guests will be able to use the restroom, and all social distancing practices must be followed."
In April, Zanias and his partner Shawn Lawson posted on social media that his shop's waffle and ice cream food trucks were available for consumer drop-offs due to the elimination of private gatherings, which occupy most of the trucks’ focus throughout the year.
While following government mandated rules, families from all over the region responded in droves by requesting visits from the truck, and Lawson, Zanias and their team were able to fulfill orders, which significantly exceeded company expectations. Nina's caters to areas between Princeton and Pennington as well.
"We were thrilled to see so many of our loyal customers over the past 10 weeks, even though it was from a distance, and now we’re excited to welcome everyone back to our locations," said Lawson. “I haven't been this excited in a long time. It's been a really long three months of quarantine, and I’m sure everyone’s eager to get out to enjoy some summer treats."
Nina's offers classic Liege waffles, as well as waffle bites with a wide variety of Nina's own toppings. Nina's also sells pints of house-made ice cream with flavors including Sea Salt Caramel, Madagascar Vanilla, Double Espresso Crunch, Chocolate Chocolate, Berry Berry, and "Mad Crack,” which features saltine toffee blended into pure bourbon vanilla ice cream. Catering and online shopping are also available.
Nina's Waffles & Ice Cream pasteurizes their own artisanal ice cream at their dairy plant in Bucks County. Their authentic Liege style waffles are made from their own recipe in-house using imported pearl sugar. The company’s three additional locations are located in Newtown, Doylestown and Peddler’s Village. Learn more by visiting http://ninaswaffles.com.