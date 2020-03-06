BURGLARY >> A Wrightstown Township resident on Feb. 25 reported the burglary of two chainsaws from his residential shed. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 21 year old Rebecca Joy Reese of Richboro on February 26. She is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
THEFT FROM VEHICLES >> The Newtown Township Police Department responded to several reports of theft and attempted theft from unlocked vehicles that occurred during the overnight hours on Feb. 27 and 28 in the Copperleaf Drive, Violet Lane, Wiltshire Walk, Kingsley Court, Kirkwood and Claire Drive areas of Newtown Township. The department is requesting that any residents with cameras on their property to review the overnight footage and contact police with any information that may assist us with investigating these thefts. As always, everyone should lock their cars and remove all valuables.
SAFETY DETAIL >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a safety inspection detail on Feb. 28 at the Newtown Bypass and Campus Drive. During the detail, nine trucks were stopped and inspected, one truck was placed out of service, three citations were issued, and two warnings were given.
CITATION >> At 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 28 police conducted a traffic stop at Windy Bush Road and Pineville Road on the operator of a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu for committing a vehicle violation. Upon contact with the operator, the officer detected the odor of marijuana. After further investigation, a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered and seized. One of the passengers was issued a citation as a result.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> On March 1 at approximately 2:28 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass at Woodbourne Road on the operator of a black 2017 Toyota Yaris for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, Daniel Affeldt, 27, of Langhorne, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Affeldt was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >>
On March 1 at approximately 2:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass at Buck Road on the operator of a red 2002 Honda Odyssey for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, John Malone, 28, of Lansdowne, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Malone was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Police responded to a Skyview Way residence for a noise complaint just after 8 p.m. on March 2. The noise was detected, and a citation was issued after the subject refused to cooperate.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters around 11:30 p.m. on March 2 to report damage to his vehicle’s windshield. It was reported that the windshield was intentionally damaged by an unknown party while the car was parked at his residence earlier in the night. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> On March 3 at approximately 10:38 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Sycamore Street in the area of Chandler Hall on the operator of a black 2019 Ford Ranger for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, Juan Argueta, 55, of Newtown, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Argueta was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters around 10:45 a.m. on March 3 to report a fraud involving the theft of a gift card that was mailed to her. A joint investigation with the Postal Inspector is ongoing.
ACCIDENT >> Patrol was dispatched to Mill Creek Road in Wrightstown Township for the report of a one vehicle traffic accident at approximately 5:15 p.m. on March 4. An investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending blood evidence results.