SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 patrol responded to the area of West Hanover Street and Richboro Road for the report of a suspicious man. The area was checked, and no suspicious persons were found.
BURGLARIES >> Police were dispatched at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 and are investigating a string of burglaries that occurred to some businesses along North Sycamore Street.
SUSPICIOUS JUVENILES >> At 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 patrol responded to the area of Fountain Farm Lane and Nathan Court for the report of two suspicious juveniles. The area was searched with negative contact.
LICENSE PLATE SEIZED >> At 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 police initiated a traffic stop on the Newtown Bypass and Woodbourne Road on a silver Chevrolet Cavalier. As a result of the traffic stop, a stolen license plate from another jurisdiction was recovered and seized for PennDOT.
FRAUD >> Police were dispatched to an East Hanover Street residence around 9:30 pm on Feb. 3 for a fraud complaint. Police met with the complainant who explained that he received an alert from his bank about suspicious online activity. He verified with the bank that he did not make the purchase, and his bank retracted the charge and froze his account. He subsequently received an email from Adidas confirming his purchase of a $100 gift card. The complainant contacted Adidas to report the fraudulent charge and was able to cancel the purchase.
FRAUD >> Police were dispatched to the Verizon store at 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 4 to meet with an employee who received a threatening text message. Upon arrival, police were shown the text message which was from someone claiming to be a member of the cartel. The text message warned that they would cut off the complainant’s head if he didn’t stop talking to his girlfriend. The complainant also mentioned that he was not currently talking to any women. Police advised the complainant that the message was fraudulent and recommended blocking the number and not responding.
COUNTERFEIT MONEY >> At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 5 police were dispatched to Staples for the report of counterfeit $20 bills that had been used. The investigation is ongoing.
POSSESSION >> At 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 police conducted a traffic stop on Brookdale Place on the operator of a black 2015 Honda Accord for committing a vehicle code violation. As a result of the traffic stop, a small amount of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized. The operator was issued citations.
LOUD MUSIC >> Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 police were dispatched to the area of Bennington Place for a noise complaint. It was reported that music was playing loudly. The area was checked, and no loud noises were detected in the vicinity.