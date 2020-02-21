FRAUD >> At 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report fraud. He reported that while he was trying to refinance his investment property, he discovered that an unknown party took out a lease for a car in his name. The credit company is investigating the matter.
SCAM >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police shortly after 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 to report a scam. She explained that she received a phone call from someone who claimed that she did not report to jury duty in Montgomery County and that she was going to be arrested. They told her that she was going to be charged with failure to appear and contempt of court and that she was going to get two citations for a total of $4,000. They instructed her to get the money or she would be arrested. During the instruction phase of the conversation, the resident lost her phone connection. When she called the phone number that had called her back, it was indeed the phone number of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department is aware that their number is being used by scammers and issued the following statement: "Even on Valentine's Day, heartless scammers are preying on residents. Today we heard from a woman who got a call from a supposed MCSO Sergeant who said she missed a court hearing and tried to get her to come to the Montgomery County Courthouse to meet him and pay a fine. Thankfully, she felt uneasy about the situation and conferenced us in to a return call, and the scammers scrammed when they found out an actual MCSO employee was on the line. As a reminder, MCSO deputies or command staff will NEVER ask residents to meet them at the courthouse with cash to pay a fine. If you get a call saying otherwise, it's a guaranteed scam. We also don't have a Sgt. David Jenkins, a Sgt. Mayfield or a Lt. James Root — the names the impostors used."
JUVENILE COMPLAINT >> At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 15 police responded to the 7-11 on South Sycamore Street for the report of juveniles trespassing by repeatedly opening a side door. The juveniles fled the area before the officer made contact with them.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol in Wrightstown Township at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 15, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked by the Carousel Depot. The car was cold to the touch, and there were no occupants. The area was checked, and everything appeared to be in order.
THEFT >> Around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 police were dispatched to Barclay Street to meet with a victim in regards to a theft. The victim reported that $375 was stolen out of her purse.
THREATS >> At 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 police responded to a Claire Drive residence for a threats complaint. Upon further investigation, the complaint was determined to be unfounded. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
RETAIL THEFT >> Police responded to Acme Market on West Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 for the report of a shoplifter no longer on scene. It was reported that the shoplifter was pushing a grocery cart full of meats and beer out of the store’s doors, when he was confronted by a store employee and asked for a receipt. The shoplifter then pushed the cart at the employee and took off. The total value of items in the cart was $130.11. The investigation is ongoing.
CARELESS DRIVING >> Shortly before midnight on Feb. 19 patrol was dispatched to the area of the Newtown Bypass and Richboro Road for the report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway. Upon arrival, patrol checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.