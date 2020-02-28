NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Police Department on Friday, Feb. 28 responded to several reports of theft and attempted theft from unlocked vehicles that occurred during the overnight hours (Thursday into Friday) in the Wiltshire Walk, Kirkwood and Claire Drive areas of the township.
Police are requesting that any residents with cameras on their property to review the overnight footage and contact police with any information that may assist with the department's investigation of the thefts.
"We remind everyone to lock your cars and remove all valuables," police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the department's non-emergency phone number at 215-325-8524.